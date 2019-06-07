Afghanistan's Shahzad out of Cricket World Cup

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been replaced by Ikram Ali Khil, after Afghanistan were granted permission to call up a fresh face following Shahzad's injury.

Shahzad – winner of 84 ODI caps for his country – made a duck in the opening defeat to Australia and contributed just seven in Tuesday's loss to Sri Lanka.

Teenager Ikram, meanwhile, has made only two ODI appearances, both against Ireland in March.

Afghanistan opener @MShahzad077 has been ruled out of #CWC19#AfghanAtalan have named a replacement ⬇️https://t.co/uZ4ElOHnoB — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 6, 2019