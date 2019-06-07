Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan's Shahzad out of Cricket World Cup

By Opta
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad
Afghanistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Shahzad

London, June 7: Afghanistan have been forced to make a change to their Cricket World Cup squad with the news that Mohammad Shahzad has been ruled out of the tournament due to a knee injury.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been replaced by Ikram Ali Khil, after Afghanistan were granted permission to call up a fresh face following Shahzad's injury.

Shahzad – winner of 84 ODI caps for his country – made a duck in the opening defeat to Australia and contributed just seven in Tuesday's loss to Sri Lanka.

Teenager Ikram, meanwhile, has made only two ODI appearances, both against Ireland in March.

More AFGHANISTAN News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 11 - June 7 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 3:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue