Afghanistan players to Boycott PSL? Rashid Khan's fresh move fuels Rumours

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Afghanistan T20I captain Rashid Khan has symbolically protested the recent Pakistani aerial strikes by removing the name of his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars, from his social media bio on X.

Rashid has taken a stand after Afghanistan decided to withdraw from the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I series in Pakistan, scheduled for November, to honor the victims of the strikes that killed eight civilians, including three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon.

Rashid, a globally recognized cricket star, left only his IPL and BBL teams alongside the Afghanistan national team in his bio, signalling a clear stance against the attacks.

In his statement on X, Rashid expressed deep sorrow for the civilian casualties, stating, "I am deeply saddened by the loss of civilian lives in the recent Pakistani aerial strikes on Afghanistan - a tragedy that claimed the lives of women, children, and aspiring young cricketers who dreamed of representing their nation on the world stage."

He condemned the airstrikes as "unjust and unlawful actions" amounting to a grave violation of human rights and welcomed the Afghanistan Cricket Board's (ACB) decision to withdraw from fixtures against Pakistan.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board confirmed the deaths occurred in the Urgun district of Paktika province, near the Pakistan border, where the young cricketers were targeted during a gathering after returning from a friendly match in Sharana.

The ACB described the incident as a "cowardly attack" and called it a great loss to Afghanistan's sports community. In solidarity, the ACB decided to withdraw from the tri-series involving Pakistan and Sri Lanka, standing firm against continuing sporting ties with Pakistan, and since have been replaced by Zimbabwe.

Other Afghan players also voiced strong condemnation. All-rounder Gulbadin Naib called the strikes "an assault on our people, pride, and independence," while pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi described the attacks as "a heinous, unforgivable crime." This withdrawal and Rashid's protest must be viewed against the backdrop of intensifying cross-border tensions and recent hostilities between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have included ceasefire breaches and deadly airstrikes, escalating diplomatic and sporting fallout.

As Rashid has now removed his PSL credentials, it is being speculated whether the Afghan players will boycott the Pakistan Super League in the upcoming year. Although the major Afghanistan stars participate in the IPL, the PSL has seen many Afghan players taking part in it. But after the recent escalations, a PSL boycott can't be discarded. And with Rashid Khan taking a strong stand, others may follow suit.