Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Afghanistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Chase stars as Windies start new era with emphatic win

By Peter Thompson
Chasecropped

Lucknow, Nov. 6: Roston Chase made his highest ODI score after doing did damage with the ball as West Indies started a new era by cruising to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in Lucknow.

The Windies cruised to a target of 197 in their first game under the captain-coach partnership of Kieron Pollard and Phil Simmons, who is back for a second spell in charge.

Afghanistan were going well with Rahmat Shah (61) and Ikram Alikhil (58) at the crease but collapsed from 126-2 to 194 all out - debutant Romario Shepherd, Chase and Jason Holder taking two wickets apiece.

1
46284

Chase (94) and Shai Hope (77 not out) put on 163 for the third wicket as West Indies got home with 21 balls to spare to lead the three-match series 1-0.

Sheldon Cottrell removed Hazratullah Zazai's leg stump with a yorker and Afghanistan were in trouble on 15-2 when the excellent Holder (2-21) got rid of Javed Ahmadi.

Ikram and Rahmat steadied the ship, the former taking a liking to the pace of the expensive Alzarri Joseph.

Rahmat clattered new boy Shepherd over his head for six and Ikram struck Joseph over the rope as he scored a 47-ball half-century, though he was then run out in schoolboy fashion when wandering out of his crease to congratulate his partner on reaching 50 when the ball was not dead.

Afghanistan capitulated in Rashid Khan's first ODI as skipper after the third-wicket stand of 111 came to an end, Chase (2-31) dismissing Rahmat as they lost eight wickets lost for 68 runs, Asghar Afghan (35) also run out.

Paceman Shepherd (2-32) struck twice as the last four wickets fell for three runs, yet it looked to be game on when the Windies were 25-2 with Evin Lewis and Shimron Hetmyer back in the pavilion.

However, Hope and Chase - promoted to number four - applied themselves well to take the wind out of Afghanistan's sails.

Opener Hope was content to accumulate steadily as Chase played more expansively, hitting 11 boundaries but missing out on three figures when he was cleaned up by Mujeeb Ur Rahman, leaving Nicholas Pooran to come out and hit the winning runs.

More CRICKET News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 22:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue