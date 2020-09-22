After a superb fifty, see how Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore honoured Covid Warriors

Devdutt also stole the hearts of people when he donned the jersey named Zeeshan to commemorate a Covid warrior from Bengaluru.

"With his ambitious Mission Milk, Zeeshan Javid helped distribute hundreds of litres of milk to those in need. Saluting his efforts, I am donning a jersey dedicated to him and all such challengers. Do share your #MyCovidHeroes story with us,' Devdutt wrote on his Twitter handle.

Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli and senior batsman AB de Villiers too became part of similar initiative.

The Royal Challengers also honoured Hetika Shah, a second-year student of Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), Ahmedabad, as part of this initiative.

Hailing from Halol, Hetika has developed the '4S SHIELD' nanofiber masks, which covers all the four sensory organs - eyes, nose, ears, and mouth, and aims to help frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.

RCB through its social media handles will promote and the stories of many other heroes like Hetika. The players of RCB will also don a tribute jersey with the name of each COVID heroes.

When the coronavirus pandemic started, she was in her first year at EDII and during this time she was working on her startup idea. She started applying the industrial safety equipment idea to pharmaceutical personal hygienic product that can cover all four sensory organs.

With deep knowledge of technology and development of safety equipment, Hetika managed to launch the product within eight days and hence launched her start-up too.

According to Hetika, a person wears a mask to protect them from virus, bacteria, etc. whereas this '4S SHIELD' mask, gives assurance of covering all entry points of the human body with better filtering capacity than N95.

On EDII's recommendation, she has also received a grant of Rs. 1 lakh from Student Startup Innovation Policy, Government of Gujarat.