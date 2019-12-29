Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

After exchange of blows, DDCA appoints Justice Deepak Verma as new Ombudsman

By Pti
DDCA appoints Justice Deepak Verma as new Ombudsman

New Delhi, Dec. 29: The Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) on Sunday appointed Justice (Retd) Deepak Verma as its new Ombudsman during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) that was marred by exchange of blows.

Gambhir urges BCCI to dissolve DDCA after fracas during its AGM

Verma comes in place of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed, only a day after the latter asked DDCA members to exercise restraint. A DDCA release stated that all the members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas" but sources in the controversy-plagued cricket body informed that the AGM had its share of drama.

Blows were exchanged and ruling group's joint secretary Rajan Manchanda was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam.

Following Badar's suggestion, the proceedings at the AGM were video recorded.

"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.

A source said the AGM was "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of Justice Badar was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source said.

Braving the chilling cold, members came in large numbers for the AGM, including former treasurer Narinder Batra and SP Bansal.

"There were five agendas for the meeting -- passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," the release added.

The DDCA is also likely to appoint its new president soon.

More DDCA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: LIV 1 - 0 WOL
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 23:08 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 29, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue