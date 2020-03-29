After this, you are my real-life hero: Hardik Pandya hails actor Akshay Kumar for joining fight against COVID-19

The actor has donated Rs 25 crores towards the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) to fight against the deadly epidemic which has so far claimed over 30000 lives across the world while infecting more than 6.5 lakh people.

Hardik took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "After this, you are my real-life hero! Respect and respect only 🙏🏾 @akshaykumar."

Covid-19: BCCI to contribute Rs 51 crores to Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund

Earlier on Saturday (March 28), Kumar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi Ji's PM-CARES Fund. Let's save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻"

The Bollywood superstar was responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the fellow citizens to contribute towards PM-CARES Fund in this hour of need.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has also made its contribution to the PM-CARES Fund by donating Rs 51 crore.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah, Honorary Secretary and Office Bearers of the BCCI along with the affiliated state associations made the announcement.

Former India cricketer and captain Sachin Tendulkar have donated Rs 50 lakh. India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 10 lakh) and Suresh Raina (Rs 52 lakh) have also made their contributions.

However, former India captain MS Dhoni and his successor Virat Kohli were trolled by a section of fans on Twitter for not doing their bit and offering monetary help in the fight against the epidemic.