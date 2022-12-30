Australia vs South Africa: Agar and Renshaw called up to replace injured Green and Starc for third Test

Green and Starc both sustained finger injuries in the second Test against the Proteas at the MCG, which concluded on Thursday (December 29) with victory by an innings and 182 runs, ruling them out of the final game starting on Wednesday (January 4).

Josh Hazlewood is available for selection after missing the last three Tests with a side strain, meaning he is likely to come into the side as a direct replacement for Starc.

Agar, who memorably made 98 on his Test debut in the 2013 Ashes, looms as the probable replacement for all-rounder Green, with Australian selectors eager to add a spinning option alongside Nathan Lyon at the SCG.

"Ashton offers a second spin option should the Sydney pitch be conducive to turn, as it has done in the past," selector Tony Dodemaide said. "He also brings a solid batting component.

"Matthew is included as a versatile batting option who is in good form, including an unbeaten century in the recent PM’s XI tour match against the West Indies.

"In terms of fast bowlers, it’s a blessing to have Josh [Hazlewood] returning while Lance [Morris] offers a genuine point of difference with his raw pace and skill.

"This squad will cover all bases for when we get to Sydney and assess the conditions closer to the Test match."

Left-arm orthodox spinner Agar has played four Tests, the last coming in 2017, taking nine wickets and scoring 195 runs.

Renshaw, who last played a Test in 2018, has scored 310 runs in eight innings for Queensland in the Sheffield Shield this season.

Cricket Australia confirmed Starc is unavailable with a small fracture to his left middle finger, while Green is out with a fracture to his right index finger.

Australia have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game Test series.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, David Warner.

SQUAD UPDATE: Matthew Renshaw and Ashton Agar have been added to the squad for the third NRMA Insurance Test match against South Africa in Sydney, in replacement of the injured Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green pic.twitter.com/EaReG3jQT2 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 30, 2022