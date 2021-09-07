Ajinkya Rahane's performance in 2021: Sanjay Manjrekar suggests Team India to 'try guys waiting in the wings'

The team management's decision to change Rahane batting order didn't have the desired result and seems to have done more damage as the Mumbaikar was dismissed for scores of 14 and 0 in the Oval Test.

While the batting conditions in the first innings were a little tough on the opening day as the entire Indian side folded for 191 in its first innings. But his depleted morale proved to be the bane for Rahane in the second innings as he kept struggling throughout his short stay at the crease despite the conditions were conducive for batting on day four.

An in-form Rahane would have easily defended that in-coming delivery from Woakes which crashed onto his pads resulting in his LBW dismissal in the second innings. But the fashion in which he was dismissed, highlighted the state of mind the Mumbaikar has been in.

Rahane's last 20 innings in Test

The 33-year-old has been facing a lot of criticism lately due to his inconsistency in Tests - the only format he's playing now. In his last 20 innings in Test cricket, Rahane has scores of 42, 0, 112, 27*, 22, 4, 37, 24, 1, 0, 67, 10, 7, 27, 49, 15, 5, 1, 61, 18, 10, 14, 0 (latest).

The numbers paint a grim picture for Rahane for he has been one of the big reasons for the Indian middle-order's dismal performance. India's middle muddle has been a matter of concern all through the series. In the second innings of the fourth Test, the likes of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant - all of whom were facing criticism for their lack of form - made good use of the batting-friendly conditions in London and guided the visitors to 466 in the second innings. But Rahane's fate didn't change.

Manjrekar criticises Rahane, team management

Coming down heavily upon Rahane's current form and the constant long rope he's getting, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said it's time the team management bites the bitter pill and gives others a chance.

"You have an obligation to the guys waiting in the wings. That's how you look at Indian cricket. If I wasn't dropped, people like (Rahul) Dravid and all those guys would not have come in," Manjrekar said at Sony Sports Network.

The 56-year-old - who has played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India - said the team management should start looking at Hanuma Vihari and Suryakumar Yadav, who are in the squad.

"Hanuma Vihari first and maybe Suryakumar Yadav. Very often you are surprised by players who are out in the reserves because you haven't seen them and Ajinkya Rahane is not exuding confidence," he added.

Rahane has played 11 Tests (19 innings) in 2021 and aggregated just 372 runs at a below-par average of 19.57. He has scored just two half-centuries so far.