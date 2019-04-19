Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ajinkya Rahane seeks BCCI permission to play for Hampshire in county cricket

By
Ajinkya Rahane has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant him permission to play county cricket for Hampshire
Ajinkya Rahane has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant him permission to play county cricket for Hampshire

New Delhi, April 19: Ajinkya Rahane has asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to grant him permission to play county cricket for Hampshire in the months of May, June and mid-July. An application seeking permission has been sent by the batsman to the board and the same has been forwarded to the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administration (CoA).

As per the letter, Rahane wants to be given permission to turn out for the county team in four-day games. The letter has been forwarded by the CEO Rahul Johri to the CoA.

A senior BCCI official said there was no reason why the batsman wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of skipper Virat Kohli had also been given the go-ahead last year to turn up for Surrey last year.

"There is no reason why Rahane wouldn't be granted permission as the likes of Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara were also given the go-ahead. Also, Rahane isn't a part of the World Cup team, so he won't have any international commitment at that time. He wants to play four-day games and that should actually help him when he returns to play Test cricket for India after the showpiece event gets over in England and Wales," he said.

Pujara spent some quality time playing county cricket for Yorkshire last season when the Indian Premier League was in full flow. "Playing county cricket means you prepare on wickets where every ball could be the last you face in an innings. The wickets are really challenging and I love challenges. County cricket has improved me as a player," he had said of his Yorkshire stint.

Pacer Ishant Sharma also went and plied his trade for Sussex and returned an improved bowler after training with former Australia bowler Jason Gillespie. "I think county has helped me a lot as it was very tiring. Bowling 300 overs in just 16 days, I played four games. But it brought a lot of control to my game. Gillespie (Sussex coach) gave me a lot of confidence. He was always supportive and gave me freedom. I was there for just two months so no technical changes, but I did work on some things which have helped," he had explained.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL 2019: Mumbai beat Delhi bu 40 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue