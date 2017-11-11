Cricket

Ajit Agarkar trolled for criticising MS Dhoni's T20I form

New Delhi, Nov 11: After India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed critics for continuously scrutinising Mahendra Singh Dhoni's performance, the cricketer's fans have trolled former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

Agarkar has been constantly questioning MS Dhoni's performance in T20Is as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman hasn't been at his lethal best in the shortest format of the game.

According to the former India speedster, the selectors should drop Dhoni from India's T20I squad and give a youngster an opportunity. The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels this is a perfect time the selectors should prepare Dhoni's successor.

"I think India must now look at other options, at least in T20Is. In one-day cricket, they seem to be happy with the role that he is playing. When you were the captain of the side, it was different. But just as a batsman, will India miss him, I don't think so. In T20 cricket, it is a lot easier to make that transition as there is a lot of experience in that team apart from MS Dhoni now," Agarkar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

But Agarkar's observation wasn't liked several Dhoni fans, who feel the veteran cricketer should quit as per his choice.

Saturday, November 11, 2017, 11:50 [IST]
