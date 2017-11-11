Ajit Agarkar trolled for criticising MS Dhoni's T20I form

New Delhi, Nov 11: After India head coach Ravi Shastri slammed critics for continuously scrutinising Mahendra Singh Dhoni's performance, the cricketer's fans have trolled former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

Agarkar has been constantly questioning MS Dhoni's performance in T20Is as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman hasn't been at his lethal best in the shortest format of the game.

According to the former India speedster, the selectors should drop Dhoni from India's T20I squad and give a youngster an opportunity. The cricketer-turned-commentator also feels this is a perfect time the selectors should prepare Dhoni's successor.

"I think India must now look at other options, at least in T20Is. In one-day cricket, they seem to be happy with the role that he is playing. When you were the captain of the side, it was different. But just as a batsman, will India miss him, I don't think so. In T20 cricket, it is a lot easier to make that transition as there is a lot of experience in that team apart from MS Dhoni now," Agarkar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

But Agarkar's observation wasn't liked several Dhoni fans, who feel the veteran cricketer should quit as per his choice.

Here's how fans trolled Agarkar:

@imAagarkar dont try to be popular by trolling #msd for their retirement jitna aap 20 ki age mein khelte the usse kahi jada achaa #msd 36 ki age mein khel rahe haii so please stop trolling #MSD..😡😡 — Sandesh singh (@Sandesh0977) November 9, 2017

People who are asking to drop #MSDhoni firstly ask them what they have done for India they were good for nothing like @imAagarkar #akashchopra — karan (@karanohri1981) November 9, 2017

@imAagarkar u are not eligible to comment one the best cricket of India has ever produce. U can't decide who will retired when. This is degrading ur image again and again — GYANA RANJAN BHUYAN (@imgyana4u) November 10, 2017

Chill.. down.. msd is msd and agarkar is agarkar. It is better that one should not judge others retirement time when that person who comments had not got any opportunities to retire gracefully. 😋 — Shakti Somadutt Rout (@shaktisomadutt) November 10, 2017

Wen u don't have any work to do and u wnt to grab media attention, dat's wen some players pop in eg. @imAagarkar.Dare u comment on @msdhoni — Pramod Singh (@itsme_pramod) November 10, 2017

@imAagarkar comments on @msdhoni truely tells your personality. He is always a master of limited cricket . I think you must respect him. And your comments on dhoni are like local MLA commenting on PM's job — Shubham kawatra (@kawatra_shubham) November 10, 2017

@imAagarkar hello ms dhoni is best player and best caption , real me samjha jaye to pahle aap apana record dekho fir msd ki aalochana kero ok — Vishnu Meena (@VishnuM21455198) November 10, 2017

@imAagarkar Mr. Just keep ur mouth shut u r nothing in front of Dhoni, and you r no1 to comment on his retirement, khud to team mei jgh bna nhi pae logo ke career pe comment krenge.. — ashwani chawla (@ashwanichawla03) November 10, 2017

There were those who backed Agarkar:

Dhoni was a master of limited overs cricket. The only thing limited now is the strike rate. Dhoni should continue to play odi but should retire from. T20 — Vinayak (@Vinayak27682852) November 10, 2017

I think u dont knw abt @imAagarkar he is one who takes 2nd fastest 50wicket in odi n in india 1..he all tym on 16 ya 17 th position who takes most odi wicket..he is one who can bat also..i knw dhoni is good in t20 but we need bst now. #dhonishouldretire @CricketTalkies — gautam singh (@gautambjp) November 10, 2017