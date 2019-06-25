Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Akram hopes Pakistan will repeat the '92 heroics in ICC World Cup 2019

By
Wasim Akram hopes Pakistan will repeat 1992 heroics
Wasim Akram hopes Pakistan will repeat 1992 heroics

Birmingham, June 25: Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram advised skipper Safaraz Ahmed not to tinker with the winning combination and go with an unchanged playing XI against New Zealand in their ICC World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston on Wednesday (June 26).

Pakistan kept their hopes of reaching the semifinals alive after registering a comfortable 49-run victory over South Africa on Sunday (June 23). The former left-arm paceman also hoped for a repeat of 1992 World Cup performance when Pakistan had defeated the Black Caps - who were also unbeaten till that match - by seven wickets in the league stage tie in Christchurch.

"They were unbeaten in 1992 too before playing against us and we won the game, they're unbeaten again and I hope we repeat the show, but boys will have to give their best," Akram told Pakistan's Geo TV. "There's no need to change the winning combination," he added.

However, Akram wanted Pakistan to improve their fielding, especially their catching which has been very poor so far in the tournament. Pakistan have dropped as many as 14 catches in the six games they have played so far.

"We have dropped 14 catches in the tournament. We are top on the list of teams dropping most catches in the World Cup which isn't a good sign," Akram said.

"This isn't something new, but we need to overcome this problem," he added.

The former captain also added that Babar Azam needs to start converting his fifties into hundreds if he wants to become a world-class batsman.

Azam has scored two half-centuries in the World Cup so far, which came against England and South Africa, but was subsequently dismissed for 63 and 69 respectively. He also scored 48 against arch-rivals India before being clean bowled by spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

"The openers did well, Babar did well, but Babar needs to convert his fifties into hundreds," said Akram while speaking about the game against South Africa.

Pakistan have five points from six games and are currently placed at the seventh spot in the table. They need to win all their remaining three games and also hope that results of matches of other teams go in their favour so that they can make it to the last four stage.

More WASIM AKRAM News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 32 - June 25 2019, 03:00 PM
England
Australia
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Tuesday, June 25, 2019, 18:03 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 25, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue