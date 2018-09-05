Alastair Cook signs new Essex contract, says loss of mental edge led to retirement

The former England captain revealed on Monday that the fifth Test against India will be his last, bringing the curtain down on a 12-year international career.

But the 33-year-old, who has made 160 Test appearances, will continue to play domestically with the county where he came through the academy system.

Twitter reaction | Squad for final Test

Speaking at a media conference after announcing his retirement, Cook said the loss of mental edge led to him quitting internationals. "Over the last six months, there's been signs in my mind that this was going to happen. I told Rooty before the game and told Trevor during the game.

"I've always been mentally tough and had that edge to everything I've done. That edge has kind of gone, that stuff I found easy before wasn't quite there. To me that was the biggest sign.

"In this day and age it's very hard to keep anything quiet and, if it was 2-2 then I would have had to have kept my mouth shut.

"When you've made that decision in your mind it's always playing on the back of your mind and as soon as I told people you feel a bit more of a release."

India's Tour of England - all news

Asked about how he revealed the news to his England team-mates, Cook replied: "I was couple of beers in and I needed to be, otherwise I would have cried more than I actually did. I managed to hold it together.

"There was a bit of silence for a little bit and I think Mo said something and everyone laughed and we kind of got on with it."

Meanwhile, Essex head coach was overjoyed after Cook's new contract. "It's great news that Cooky has committed his future to the club," said Essex head coach Anthony McGrath. "He's one of the best batsmen in the world and he's so important for us both on and off the pitch. He's a great person to have around the club and is a great role model for the young players coming through.

"He also has the ability to change a game with his batting and that's something everyone wants in their team."