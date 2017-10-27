Ali does the star turn for Pakistan

Cricket

Abu Dhabi, October 27: Hasan Ali took a career-best haul of three for 23 to fashion Pakistan's seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan who sent Sri Lanka to bat folded out the opposition for a paltry 102 in 18.3 overs.

Only Seekkuge Prasanna (23 not out) and debutant Sadeera Samarawickrama (23) offered a semblance of some resistance.

Pakistan did lose Fakhar Zaman (six), Babar Azam (one) and Ahmed Shehzad (22) but were seen through to the target by Shoaib Malik 42 not out and Mohammad Hafeez 25 not out with 16 balls to spare.

That gave Pakistan a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Match scorecard

The second match is also in Abu Dhabi on Friday (October 27) before the teams fly to Lahore for the last match on Sunday (October 29).

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed praised his bowlers.

"The basic aim is to get wickets and that we are doing," said Ahmed, whose team has now bowled the oppositions all out for the 23rd time -- the most by any team in all Twenty20 cricket.

"It was a complete team effort and we are doing everything well," said Ahmed, who now has ten wins in 12 Twenty20 internationals as captain.

His opposite number Thisara Perera admitted his team was undone by Pakistan's superior bowling.

"If we look back we didn't score runs so we have to put a good total on the board to win, full marks to Pakistan's bowling which is one of the best in the world at the moment," said Perera.

