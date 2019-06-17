Cricket

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All Pakistan players adhered to curfew timings night before India game, claims PCB

By Pti
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All Pakistan players adhered to curfew timings night before India game, claims PCB
A section of Pakistan fans and media claimed that the cricketers were partying late in the night prior to the big game.

Karachi, June 17: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has insisted that its players did not stay out of the team hotel beyond the curfew time the night before the ICC Cricket World Cup game against India after videos circulated on the social media claimed otherwise.

A video of Pakistani players at a cafe and captain Sarfaraz Ahmed yawning on the field in the match against India have become big discussion points in Pakistan following the 89-run loss to arch-rivals in Manchester on Sunday (June 16).

But a spokesman for the PCB made it clear that no player had violated the curfew timings set by the team management.

"The video under discussion was of two days back. On the night before the match, all the players were in their rooms before curfew time," he clarified.

The video in which Shoaib Malik and his Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza are seen with Wahab Riaz and Imam-ul-Haq has led to different theories and stories on social and mainstream media.

He also said that players went out with their families after taking due permission from the team manager. The viral video has also led to Indian tennis star Sania tweeting that whoever recorded the video had not done the right thing as it was an invasion of privacy and that players eating out with their families was not a crime.

There has also been a discussion on Sarfaraz yawning on the field and many have questioned whether the PCB's decision to allow players to have their wives and children stay with them in the World Cup was right.

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 18:36 [IST]
