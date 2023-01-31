Allan Border Medal: List of All Winners, Interesting Facts and Details

The Allan Border Medal is considered the most prestigious individual award in Australian cricket.
It is given to a male player recognising the best performer of the previous season and was introduced for the first time in 2000.
Allan Border Medal votes are given by the players, media people and umpires.
The Allan Border Medal award is traditionally handed over at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, towards the end of January or the start of February each year.
Steve Smith has won the prestigious award in 2023 for his amazing contribution in the recent past. The Aussie batter scored 876 runs in Tests, 539 runs in ODIs and 145 runs in T20Is in 2022 - thus making him the highest-scoring Australian in international cricket last year. This was Smith's 4th Allan Border Medal, since he won his first in 2015.
|Year
|Award Winner
|2000
|Glenn McGrath
|2001
|Steve Waugh
|2002
|Matthew Hayden
|2003
|Adam Gilchrist
|2004
|Ricky Ponting
|2005
|Michael Clarke
|2006
|Ricky Ponting
|2007
|Ricky Ponting
|2008
|Brett Lee
|2009
|Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke
|2010
|Shane Watson
|2011
|Shane Watson
|2012
|Michael Clarke
|2013
|Michael Clarke
|2014
|Mitchell Johnson
|2015
|Steve Smith
|2016
|David Warner
|2017
|David Warner
|2018
|Steve Smith
|2019
|Pat Cummins
|2020
|David Warner
|2021
|Steve Smith
|2022
|Mitchell Starc
|2023
|Steve Smith