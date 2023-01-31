Allan Border Medal: List of All Winners, Interesting Facts and Details

It is given to a male player recognising the best performer of the previous season and was introduced for the first time in 2000.

Allan Border Medal Votes:

Allan Border Medal votes are given by the players, media people and umpires.

Where is the Award Given:

The Allan Border Medal award is traditionally handed over at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, towards the end of January or the start of February each year.

Allan Border Medal 2023 Winner:

Steve Smith has won the prestigious award in 2023 for his amazing contribution in the recent past. The Aussie batter scored 876 runs in Tests, 539 runs in ODIs and 145 runs in T20Is in 2022 - thus making him the highest-scoring Australian in international cricket last year. This was Smith's 4th Allan Border Medal, since he won his first in 2015.

List of Allan Border Medal Winners:

Year Award Winner 2000 Glenn McGrath 2001 Steve Waugh 2002 Matthew Hayden 2003 Adam Gilchrist 2004 Ricky Ponting 2005 Michael Clarke 2006 Ricky Ponting 2007 Ricky Ponting 2008 Brett Lee 2009 Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke 2010 Shane Watson 2011 Shane Watson 2012 Michael Clarke 2013 Michael Clarke 2014 Mitchell Johnson 2015 Steve Smith 2016 David Warner 2017 David Warner 2018 Steve Smith 2019 Pat Cummins 2020 David Warner 2021 Steve Smith 2022 Mitchell Starc 2023 Steve Smith

Allan Border Medal Interesting Facts:

The Allan Border medal was given before the BBL final in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID pandemic.

Adam Gilchrist is the only wicketkeeper to win the medal.

Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and David Warner - all have won back-to-back Allan Border medals.

The Late Shane Warne never won the prestigious award in his lifetime.

In 2009, both Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke were awarded the medal, the only time in history that joint-winners were announced.