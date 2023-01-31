Cricket
Allan Border Medal: List of All Winners, Interesting Facts and Details

The Allan Border Medal is considered the most prestigious individual award in Australian cricket.

It is given to a male player recognising the best performer of the previous season and was introduced for the first time in 2000.

Allan Border Medal Votes:

Allan Border Medal votes are given by the players, media people and umpires.

Where is the Award Given:

The Allan Border Medal award is traditionally handed over at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, towards the end of January or the start of February each year.

Allan Border Medal 2023 Winner:

Steve Smith has won the prestigious award in 2023 for his amazing contribution in the recent past. The Aussie batter scored 876 runs in Tests, 539 runs in ODIs and 145 runs in T20Is in 2022 - thus making him the highest-scoring Australian in international cricket last year. This was Smith's 4th Allan Border Medal, since he won his first in 2015.

List of Allan Border Medal Winners:

Year Award Winner
2000 Glenn McGrath
2001 Steve Waugh
2002 Matthew Hayden
2003 Adam Gilchrist
2004 Ricky Ponting
2005 Michael Clarke
2006 Ricky Ponting
2007 Ricky Ponting
2008 Brett Lee
2009 Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke
2010 Shane Watson
2011 Shane Watson
2012 Michael Clarke
2013 Michael Clarke
2014 Mitchell Johnson
2015 Steve Smith
2016 David Warner
2017 David Warner
2018 Steve Smith
2019 Pat Cummins
2020 David Warner
2021 Steve Smith
2022 Mitchell Starc
2023 Steve Smith

Allan Border Medal Interesting Facts:

  • The Allan Border medal was given before the BBL final in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID pandemic.
  • Adam Gilchrist is the only wicketkeeper to win the medal.
  • Ricky Ponting, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and David Warner - all have won back-to-back Allan Border medals.
  • The Late Shane Warne never won the prestigious award in his lifetime.
  • In 2009, both Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke were awarded the medal, the only time in history that joint-winners were announced.
Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 18:57 [IST]
