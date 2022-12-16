Allan Donald apologises and says he wants to have dinner with Rahul Dravid

India and Bangladesh are playing the first test in Chattogram with two former stalwarts of cricket at the helm of both sides.

And in an interview, Bangladesh coach Allan Donald heaped praises on Rahul Dravid and apologised for an ugly spat that took place way back in 1997.

Rahul Dravid vs Allan Donald incident:

Allan Donald was one of the most daunting bowlers of the 90s era. The fiery pacer was not only lethal with the ball in hand, but was quite potent with his mouth, sledging the batters amid heat with the ball.

And India's current boss Rahul Dravid was at the receiving end of his wrath back in 1997 at a tri-nation series. In the final of that series, chasing 252 in a rain-marred match, Rahul Dravid played an aggressive knock of 84 runs, dismantling the Proteas bowlers in the process. But Donald sledged Dravid with some words that left the latter fuming. Dravid even went on to hit Donald for a six after the confrontation and was bemused by Donald's words.

India lost the final by 17 runs but Dravid was adjudged man of the match. But the pair never got a chance to settle their on-field spat. Donald revealed in an interview earlier that he went to apologise straight after the match but the Indian team simply refused to do so.

And Donald has now said he would love to have dinner with Rahul Dravid and sort out their age-old spat in an amicable manner.

"There was one ugly incident in Durban when I talk about. Dravid and Sachin were smoking us to all parts. I overstepped the mark a little bit. I've just nothing but massive respect for Rahul Dravid. I would love to sit with Rahul and go out for a dinner and say sorry to him again about what happened that day. I just had to do something silly that brought his wicket actually.

"But I still apologise for what I said that day. What a great guy, what a great bloke. So Rahul, if you are listening, I would love to have a night out with you," Donald spoke in an interview with broadcasters Sony Sports network.

India coach Rahul Dravid was also all praises for Donald, stating the bowler looks far less intimidating without the ball in his hand.

"He was a great bowler. He's probably one of the best I have ever played in my career. I must admit when I see him now and meet him at the ground, 'It's much nicer to see you like this without a ball in your hand and top of your mark with the sunscreen on the face', " Dravid said.

The pair will get ample opportunity to bury the hatchet over a nice Bengali meal in Chattogram as India look to finish things early in the first test. As of now, India lead by 317 runs on the second session of the third day. Bangladesh were bowled out for a paltry 150 in reply to India's 404 in the first innings.