‘Nothing will be given, everything will be taken:’ PKL Season 12 coaches promise all-out war

PKL has given me everything, including my family UP Yoddhas: Surender Gill

Ravichandran Ashwin Retires From IPL, Keeps Himself Open For 'Various Leagues'

Cricket Almost 100 Crore! How much Money has Ravichandran Ashwin earned from IPL over the Years? By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 11:26 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Ravichandran Ashwin has announced his retirement from IPL, as the India stalwart confirmed his decision on Wednesday (August 27).

Over the years, the seasoned off-spinner has not only mesmerized fans with his craft but also accumulated substantial wealth through his IPL contracts. After his international retirement last year, this ends a chapter of glory in the history of Indian cricket.

Ashwin played for CSK in the IPL 2025, and had a moderate season. The veteran was subject to a potential move away from CSK ahead of IPL 2026, but now has confirmed his departure from IPL.

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings

Ashwin's IPL journey began in 2008 with CSK, where he earned ₹12 lakh in his debut season. Since then, his consistent performances have seen his earnings grow exponentially. Let's take a closer look at his earnings over the years.

Ashwin's IPL Journey: A Career of Impact

Over 16 IPL seasons, Ashwin has donned the colors of multiple franchises, including CSK, Rising Pune Supergiant (RPSG), Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. With 180 wickets in 212 matches at a remarkable economy rate of 7.12, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers in IPL history.

Key Highlights of Ashwin's IPL Career

1. Chennai Super Kings: Ashwin began his IPL career with CSK, contributing to their dominance in the early years. His economy rate and wicket-taking ability were instrumental in CSK's title-winning campaigns.

2. Rajasthan Royals (2022-2024): Ashwin evolved into a versatile player for RR, often taking on the role of a pinch hitter while maintaining his prowess with the ball. He was pivotal in helping RR reach the IPL 2022 final.

3. Return to CSK: The 2025 season brought back Ashwin to CSK but the India star failed to live up to the billing.

Ashwin's career earnings in the IPL underline his immense value as a player who brings tactical acumen, versatility, and experience. The ₹97.24 crore he has earned is a testament to his longevity and the trust franchises have placed in his abilities.

Ravichandran Ashwin IPL Earnings in Years

Year Team Salary (₹) 2008 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000 2009 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000 2010 Chennai Super Kings 12,00,000 2011 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000 2012 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000 2013 Chennai Super Kings 3,91,00,000 2014 Chennai Super Kings 7,50,00,000 2015 Chennai Super Kings 7,50,00,000 2016 Rising Pune Supergiant 7,50,00,000 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant 7,50,00,000 2018 Punjab Kings 7,60,00,000 2019 Punjab Kings 7,60,00,000 2020 Delhi Capitals 7,60,00,000 2021 Delhi Capitals 7,60,00,000 2022 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000 2023 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000 2024 Rajasthan Royals 5,00,00,000 2025 Chennai Super Kings 9,75,00,000 Total ₹97,24,00,000