He's pretty good! Alyssa Healy on husband Mitchell Starc's historic double hat-trick

Sydney, Nov 8: Australia strike pacer Mitchell Starc became the first man in the history of the game to bag two hat-tricks in a same first-class match.

His wife Alyssa Healy, who is an Australian cricketer too, she watched her husband make history online on her mobile phone.

The Australia woman cricketer took to her Twitter handle and posted an image and wrote, "He's pretty good!" Healy also shared Starc's image on her Instagram handle.

Cricket Australia's Twitter handle also uploaded a video of Healy watching him bowl.

The left-arm paceman became only the eighth player in first-class cricket history -- and the first in 39 years -- to achieve the feat as he spearheaded New South Wales to victory over Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield.

Having removed Jason Behrendorff, David Moody and Simon Mackin in WA's first innings to complete his first career hat-trick, Starc then got both Behrendorff and Moody again off the final two deliveries of his 15th over.

Jono Wells then edged Starc on the first ball of his next over to Australia and NSW captain Steve Smith at first slip to end the match.

Starc finished with the match figures of seven for 97 in NSW's 171-run victory. He also took a career-best 8-73 for NSW against South Australia under lights at Adelaide Oval and looks in ominous touch ahead of the Test series.

Starc had perfect warm-up ahead of the Ashes against England.