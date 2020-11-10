Amazon Prime Video signs six-year deal with New Zealand Cricket

With this announcement, Amazon Prime Video becomes the first Indian streaming service to secure exclusive live cricket rights from a major cricketing board.

The multi-year deal between Amazon and the NZC will give Prime Video the right to stream all international cricket matches to be played in New Zealand for both men's (Black Caps) and women's (White Ferns) cricket, across Tests, One-day Internationals and Twenty20 formats starting the 2021-22 home summer.

Streaming giant @PrimeVideoIN has purchased the exclusive rights to live stream New Zealand-based BLACKCAPS and @WHITE_FERNS matches into India for the next six years. https://t.co/ZYtDqqZKcg #CricketNation — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 10, 2020

The deal also includes Team India's tour of New Zealand in early 2022, and a second tour, the dates for which will be announced later.

The rights for 2020-2021 season starting later this month is intended to be syndicated by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video Director and Country General Manager Gaurav Gandhi said the team is looking forward to bringing India's favourite game to the streamer.

"Over the last few years Amazon Prime Video has become the go-to destination for world class entertainment in India - be it our Amazon Original Series or the biggest blockbuster movies across languages," Gandhi said.

NZC Chief Executive David White shared Gandhis's views, "India has always been important for viewership of NZC; no other country follows cricket like India, so it's exciting to be announcing this agreement with India's leading streamer."

The Indian territory NZC rights package is the latest in Prime Video's growing line-up of live sports around the world including Thursday Night Football, the Premier League, ATP Tour Events, WTA, the US Open (tennis), UEFA Champions League, Autumn Nations Cup (rugby), and the Seattle Sounders FC.

This in addition to a selection of popular docuseries for sports fans, including "The Test: A New Era for Australia's Team", which follows the Australian men's cricket team during during the 2018-19 season, and Emmy-winning Amazon Original "All or Nothing" among others.

Prime members in India will be able to watch from anywhere and at any time on the Prime Video app for smart TVs, mobile devices, Fire TV, Fire TV stick, Fire tablets, and Apple TV, as well as download content on their mobile devices at no additional cost.

(With PTI inputs)