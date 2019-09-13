Cricket
Ambuja Cement joins hands with Indian Cricket Team as official partner for South Africa tour of India 2019

By
New Delhi, Sep 13: Ambuja Cements Ltd, a part of the global conglomerate LafargeHolcim and one of the leading cement manufacturing companies in India, has announced its association with Indian Cricket Team as the Official Partner for the upcoming six-match tournament against South Africa.

Indian Cricket Team under the leadership of Virat Kohli is scheduled to play three T20s and three Test matches against the Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team between September 15 and October 23. The tournament will start with the T20 matches, the first of which will be held in Dharamsala followed by Mohali and Bengaluru. These short-format matches will be followed by three Test matches in Visakhapatnam, Ranchi and Pune.

Bimlendra Jha - MD & CEO, Ambuja Cement - said, "We are excited to announce our partnership with the Indian Cricket Team. A team that is synonymous with indomitable strength and quality of performance - attributes Ambuja Cement is well known for."

Closer home, Ambuja Cement encourages every employee to contribute to the best of his/her potential to achieve the collective goal of many. This process of tapping individual initiative for team synergy is at the heart of the culture nurtured over the year, something that reflects Indian cricket team traits.

The association promises great value proposition to the Company. Ambuja Cement will be the partner logo on mid-wicket pitch-mat branding, allowed branding on all interview and press conference backdrops, granted the right to use official partner status in all communications; and the Company's logo will be featured on team dugouts for T20 matches among others.

Ambuja Wall of Match Award and Ambuja Best Jodi Award will be presented to the players as per terms. The partnership with Indian Cricket Team is part of the agreement signed with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for four years from 2019 to 2023.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 19:29 [IST]
