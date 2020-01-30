Amfi signs Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni for mutual funds campaign to help create awareness

Speaking on the occasion, Nilesh Shah, Chairman, AMFI said, "Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni evoke unstinted trust and high dependability, and their longer-term orientation in their respective cricketing careers, has been akin to retail investors having equally longer-term approach towards investment. Longer term approach be it, in cricketing career or in Mutual Fund investments can deliver rich dividends be it for cricketers or investors, alike."

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI added, "After three years of Mutual Funds Sahi Hai campaign, we at AMFI felt that the time is right to take the conversation with the retail investors across the country to the next level, by engaging the cricketing icons."

"On behalf of the Mutual Fund Industry, I thank SEBI for taking a considerate view on allowing the engagement of celebrities, at the Industry level," Venkatesh added.

Sachin Tendulkar said: "I am excited to be associated with the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai initiative, through AMFI, to help create awareness about Mutual Funds. Discipline and longer-term approach is the cornerstone towards achieving success, be it in any sport and likewise in personal investing."

On the association Mahendra Singh Dhoni said," I take great pride in being associated with the "Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaign. Having a goal-based approach, starting early, staying disciplined and not being fazed by volatility, are the four mantras, I have always followed, be it in my cricketing career or in personal money management."

