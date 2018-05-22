Cricket

Amir fully fit for Lord's Test

Mohammad Amir is fit to play the Lords Test against England
London, May 22: Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir is fully fit for the first Test against England at Lord's.

Amir has been struggling with what was described as a "chronic" knee injury and spent time off the field during the Test victory over Ireland.

The left-arm quick missed the tourists' two-day warm-up match against Leicestershire, but he is set to be named in the side for a series-opener against Joe Root's side - which starts on Thursday.

Pakistan head coach Mickey Arthur said: "He's perfect, 100 per cent. He's fine and ready to go.

"We just sat him out that because it was his rotation. Abbas sat out the first game, Hasan sat out the second game so he sat out the third."

Arthur said Pakistan are confident they can win the two-match series.

The South African added: "Of course we can. We haven't come here not to win. It is a changing room full of very skilled cricketers. Young, fearless cricketers.

"Guys that don't fear failure. They are intelligent, a skilful bunch of cricketers and if we get the breaks and things go our way we'll certainly put England under pressure."

Source: OPTA

Story first published: Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 20:30 [IST]
