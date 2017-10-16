Amir is the toughest opponent: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, October 16: Who is that bowler who gave some tough moments to Virat Kohli? The Indian skipper named Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir as the most troublesome bowler he faced ever.

"In the recent times, Mohammad Amir of Pakistan has kept me on my guard. He is in the top two or three bowlers in the world and the toughest bowlers I have played in my career. You have to be on your 'A' Game when you're facing him or he will strike. Oustanding! Very good bowler!," Kohli gushed.

Amir had earlier said while Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root were brilliant players, his personal pick as the best player was Kohli.

Amir thanked Kohli for the praise. "Kohli's praise made my day. It was generous of him what he said for me. It's the sort of encouragement that you need and when it comes from a superstar like Virat, it means a lot.

"On the other hand, it's a big challenge for me as well because it adds to my responsibility to prove that I am worth that praise. Even before the match, he used some good words for me. It was very kind of him," said Amir.