Angelo Mathews returns as Sri Lanka captain with Dinesh Chandimal serving a ban

Written By: OPTA
Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka
Angelo Mathews of Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 24: Angelo Mathews will return to captain Sri Lanka for their one-day international series against South Africa.

Dinesh Chandimal had led the side in the tri-series against Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in January when Mathews was ruled out by injury.

However, Chandimal is serving a four-game suspension in ODI cricket for altering the condition of the ball in the second Test against West Indies.

Mathews will resume leadership responsibilities for the five fixtures on home soil against the Proteas, who they whitewashed in a two-Test series.

Dasun Shanaka and Shehan Jayasuriya have returned to the fold for the first time since November 2016, while uncapped duo Kasun Rajitha and Prabath Jayasuriya are also included in a 15-man squad.

Dimuth Karunaratne, meanwhile, is one of four players named on a stand-by list for a series that gets underway in Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka squad: Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Akila Dananjaya, Prabath Jayasuriya, Lakshan Sandakan, Shehan Jayasuriya.

Stand-by: Dimuth Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nishan Peiris, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 24, 2018, 17:30 [IST]
