Chandimal, Sri Lanka coach and manager banned for two Tests and four ODIs

Chandimal has already served a one-match suspension for altering the condition of the ball in the second Test against West Indies, and sat out the opening clash with South Africa in Galle – which will count as one of the two Tests he must miss.

The Sri Lanka skipper, along with his coach and manager, was also disciplined after the team refused to take to the field in St Lucia in protest at the allegations of foul play.

This brought an ICC charge for a Level 3 offence, relating to "conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game", and their punishment was confirmed on Monday.

The trio were handed eight suspension points, resulting in bans for the second Test against South Africa and four ODIs, while they will also have six demerit points on their records.

According to an ICC statement, the Chairman of the ICC Code of Conduct Commission had held a hearing over video conference on July 11 to determine the sanction, and, after more than six hours of hearing, which was attended by legal counsels of both the sides, had reserved his decision.

During the hearing, however, it was mutually agreed that, since the minimum sanction for a Level 3 offence was suspension from two Tests, the three will not participate in the Galle Test (played from July 12-14) and Colombo Test (to be played from July 20-24), and these will be credited against the sanction imposed by the Judicial Commissioner.

"As eight suspension points equate to a ban from two Tests and four ODIs/T20Is or eight ODIs/T20Is, whatever comes first for the player or player support personnel, the Judicial Commissioner's ruling means the three will also remain suspended for the Dambulla ODIs (29 July and 1 August) as well as the Kandy ODIs (5 and 8 August)," the statement read.

The sanction relates to an incident where the 28-year-old Chandimal was found guilty of changing the condition of the ball during the second day's play of the second Test against West Indies at Gros Islet last month. He seen applying saliva containing the residue of something he had in his mouth to the ball during the Test in St Lucia.

Source: OPTA and PTI