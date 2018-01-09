Angelo Mathews returns as Sri Lanka skipper

Colombo, January 9: Angelo Mathews will lead Sri Lanka once again after being named limited-overs captain ahead of the upcoming tri-nation series with Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Mathews stepped down as leader of Sri Lanka in all formats six months ago, but finding a long-term replacement in the shorter games has proved difficult.

Dinesh Chandimal took over the Test captaincy from the 30-year-old – a position he retains - while Upul Tharanga became their one-day skipper, however he suffered three 5-0 whitewashes and was replaced by Thisara Perera against India in December.

The appointment of Chandika Hathurusingha as head coach has brought the return of Mathews, though, as Sri Lanka look towards the 2019 World Cup.

"When I stepped down, I never thought of taking over the captaincy again," Mathews said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"But as soon as we came back from India, the president had a discussion with me. Also, Hathu and the selectors spoke to me and asked me to consider taking up the captaincy again. I took a few a few days to think about it, and because of a few reasons I decided to accept.

"I've also known Hathu for a long time and I know how he operates. He's not here just to survive. It'll be very easy to work with him.

"When you have a coach like him that other countries are desperate to have, it's a great thing. Cricket has given me a lot. If I turn my back in the hour of need I'll not have done right by cricket."

Mathews' first challenge will be the ODI series in Bangladesh and Hathurusingha is confident the right man is in charge on the pitch.

"My thought was that he's the best person to lead the ODI team because he warrants a place on his own performance," he said.

"The only concern we had was his physical fitness and we have a plan in place to help him."

Squad

Sri Lanka:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Janith Perera, Thisara Perera, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Shehan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanidu Hasaranga

