Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals' own Fast and Furious man

Abu
Dhabi,
September
25:
Delhi
Capitals
pacer
Anrich
Nortje
on
Saturday
(September
25)
said
that
154
was
a
very
good
score
against
Rajasthan
Royals
and
his
side
always
had the belief of going away with a victory.
Chasing
155,
Rajasthan
Royals
was
left
struggling
at
55/5
in
the
12th
over
and
skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as Delhi
Capitalswent on to register a 33-run victory here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu
Dhabi. For DC, Nortje returned with figures of 2-18.
"Warming
up,
it
is
just
your
normal
stretches
and
getting
a
few
balls
in.
There
is
nothing specific, everybody does the same thing. It is just about workouts and action
when you are not on the field," said Nortje during a virtual post-match press
conference when asked about his bowling routines.
"Abu
Dhabi
wicket
is
definitely
slower
than
Dubai.
We
were
expecting
it
as
well.
We
were a day game here, so it is not going to be quick, either it will be slow or very slow.
Variations
on
good
length
is
a
very
good
option
and
hitting
the
hard
length,
it
is
not
easy. Just try and hit the stumps. Shorter deliveries and half-volleys are easier to hit
so just trying to hit a good length," he added.
With
this
win,
Rishabh
Pant-led
side
went
to
the
top
spot
in
the
points
table.
On
the
other hand, the Royals remain at the sixth spot with eight points.
Earlier,
Shreyas
Iyer
top-scored
with
a
knock
of
43
runs
off
32
balls
as
Delhi
Capitals posted 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur
Rahman and Chetan Sakariya returned with two wickets each.
"We
did
not
have
a
big
chat,
to
be
honest
we
thought
it
was
a
good
score.
It
was
quite
difficult to score out there. We had discussions on what would be difficult to score and
we just stuck to it," said Nortje.
Delhi
Capitals
will
next
square
off
against
Kolkata
Knight
Riders
(KKR)
at
the
Sharjah
Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Sanju dejected
Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson reckons that the team in pink had the batting to go after the target set by Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday (September 25).
Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. Skipper Sanju Samson played a lone hand of unbeaten 70, but it wasn't enough on the night as none of the other batsmen managed to hang in with the RR captain.
In
fact,
only
Mahipal
Lomror
managed
to
cross
double
figures
(19)
as
the
Rajasthan
batsmen left a lot to be desired.
RR skipper Sanju said: "A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable. We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game."
The emotions are on the higher side, we'll think about it tomorrow morning. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line," he added.
This was also the first instance of Sanju Samson remaining unbeaten in a run chase and his side has ended up losing.
DC in the end produced a very complete win to climb back to the top of the table. RR as of now is on sixth and have got to refocus for the remainder of the tournament.
