Anrich Nortje, Delhi Capitals' own Fast and Furious man

Chasing 155, Rajasthan Royals was left struggling at 55/5 in the 12th over and

skipper Sanju Samson's unbeaten knock of 70 runs did not prove enough as Delhi

Capitalswent on to register a 33-run victory here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu

Dhabi. For DC, Nortje returned with figures of 2-18.

"Warming up, it is just your normal stretches and getting a few balls in. There is

nothing specific, everybody does the same thing. It is just about workouts and action

when you are not on the field," said Nortje during a virtual post-match press

conference when asked about his bowling routines.

"Abu Dhabi wicket is definitely slower than Dubai. We were expecting it as well. We

were a day game here, so it is not going to be quick, either it will be slow or very slow.

Variations on good length is a very good option and hitting the hard length, it is not

easy. Just try and hit the stumps. Shorter deliveries and half-volleys are easier to hit

so just trying to hit a good length," he added.

With this win, Rishabh Pant-led side went to the top spot in the points table. On the

other hand, the Royals remain at the sixth spot with eight points.

Earlier, Shreyas Iyer top-scored with a knock of 43 runs off 32 balls as Delhi

Capitals posted 154/6 in the allotted twenty overs. For Rajasthan Royals, Mustafizur

Rahman and Chetan Sakariya returned with two wickets each.

"We did not have a big chat, to be honest we thought it was a good score. It was quite

difficult to score out there. We had discussions on what would be difficult to score and

we just stuck to it," said Nortje.

Delhi Capitals will next square off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah

Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Sanju dejected

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson reckons that the team in pink had the batting to go after the target set by Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday (September 25).

Rajasthan Royals lost to Delhi Capitals by 33 runs. Skipper Sanju Samson played a lone hand of unbeaten 70, but it wasn't enough on the night as none of the other batsmen managed to hang in with the RR captain.

In fact, only Mahipal Lomror managed to cross double figures (19) as the Rajasthan

batsmen left a lot to be desired.

RR skipper Sanju said: "A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable. We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game."

The emotions are on the higher side, we'll think about it tomorrow morning. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line," he added.

This was also the first instance of Sanju Samson remaining unbeaten in a run chase and his side has ended up losing.

DC in the end produced a very complete win to climb back to the top of the table. RR as of now is on sixth and have got to refocus for the remainder of the tournament.