Hasin Jahan case: Arrest warrant against Mohammad Shami; court orders India cricketer to surrender in 15 days

As per an ANI report, Alipore court issued an arrest warrant against Indian cricketer Mohammad Shami and his brother Hasid Ahmed in connection with domestic violence case filed by his wife Hasin Jahan. The court has asked him to surrender within 15 days.

Shami at present is part of the Indian cricket team which is playing the two-match Test series against West Indies.

BCCI to wait for the chargesheet before taking action

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has claimed that no action will be taken against the cricketer until they see the chargesheet.

As per an IANS report, a BCCI functionary has said that it was too early to take any action in the mater and a call can only be taken once the chargesheet is received.

"Yes, we do understand that an arrest warrant has been issued. But don't really see us getting involved in this at this point in time. Once we see the chargesheet, we can decide how things stand and if the BCCI constitution calls for any action. But at this point in time, I would say it is too early to take a call on the matter," the functionary said.

Earlier last year, Hasin Jahan accused the India speedster of having multiple extra-marital affairs. In a startling revelation, Hasin Jahan also alleged that 28-year-old pacer and his family subjected her to mental and physical torture.

Jahan didn't stop there, she even dragged the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer in court and filed a police complaint against him and his family.

She also made several other startling accusations against the cricketer and the biggest among those was that he Shami was involved in match-fixing and for that, he was in contact with bookies from London and UAE.

The BCCI's anti-corruption unit, however, investigated the matter and acquitted the cricketer of these allegations and cleared him to play for India once again.