ASC calls for Smith to be stood down as Australia captain

Smith is under fire after batsman Cameron Bancroft was charged with ball-tampering during the third Test in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Australia skipper admitted the leadership group devised a plan to try to gain an advantage against South Africa.

Cricket Australia (CA) plans to investigate the incident before deciding on any potential punishments, but the ASC sees no reason to wait.

"The ASC condemns cheating of any form in sport," a statement from chair John Wylie, the board and chief executive Kate Palmer said.

"The ASC expects and requires that Australian teams and athletes demonstrate unimpeachable integrity in representing our country.

"The Australian cricket team are iconic representatives of our country. The example they set matters a great deal to Australia and to the thousands of young Australians playing or enjoying the sport of cricket and who look up to the national team as role models.

"Given the admission by Australian captain Steve Smith, the ASC calls for him to be stood down immediately by Cricket Australia, along with any other members of the team leadership group or coaching staff who had prior awareness of, or involvement in, the plan to tamper with the ball.

"This can occur while Cricket Australia completes a full investigation."

Source: OPTA