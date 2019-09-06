Cricket
Ashes 2019: Rain washes out morning session at Old Trafford on Day 3

By
London, Sep 6: The morning session on day three of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford was washed out due to rain on Friday (September 6). Australians were unable to press home their advantage in the morning session.

Lunch was taken at 12:30 local time, with a pitch inspection due at 13:00 pm provided there is no further wet weather.

Australia racked up 497-8 declared on day two, Steve Smith the star of the show with a magnificent 211 as the tourists eye a 2-1 lead that would ensure they retain the urn.

England were 23-1 in reply at stumps after losing Joe Denly in the evening session on Thursday.

A wet outfield due to dismal weather on Friday morning kept the players of the pitch, but the sun was out when it was announced lunch would be taken early.

(With OPTA inputs)

Story first published: Friday, September 6, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
