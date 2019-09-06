Ashes 2019: Rain washes out morning session at Old Trafford on Day 3

Lunch was taken at 12:30 local time, with a pitch inspection due at 13:00 pm provided there is no further wet weather.

Australia racked up 497-8 declared on day two, Steve Smith the star of the show with a magnificent 211 as the tourists eye a 2-1 lead that would ensure they retain the urn.

We will start at 1.30pm (UK).



Tea at 4.20pm. Close at 7pm with an additional 30 minutes to be used.



78 overs to be bowled. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2019

England were 23-1 in reply at stumps after losing Joe Denly in the evening session on Thursday.

A wet outfield due to dismal weather on Friday morning kept the players of the pitch, but the sun was out when it was announced lunch would be taken early.

