Ashes: Cool to get linked with Bradman, Benaud, Waugh, Clarke, Ponting, says new Australia captain Cummins

(December 7) said that it is a "crazy feeling" to be leading the side in the upcoming Ashes, starting with the first Test at Gabba from Wednesday (December 8).

Cummins was named Australia's skipper after Tim Paine stepped down from the post following a sexting scandal. Steve Smith will don the hat of vice-captain.

"Similar to when I debuted and received my Baggy Green, you're part of that history. And I remember thinking that was a really cool moment that tied together Donald Bradman, and Richie Benaud, and all the greats of the game.

“On a different level, it's almost crazy being the 47th men's Test captain, the lineage of Painey (Tim Paine), 'Smithy' (Steve Smith), Ricky Ponting. Michael Clarke, Steve Waugh - they're legends of the game, (who) I grew up watching," cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"You can pick out different parts of each captain. Steve Waugh was with us in the Ashes last time (in 2019), and he was great, how simple he kept things.

“There's so much noise and things going on, and data and things to get caught up with, especially us cricket lovers - the way he just distilled it down and kept it really simple was great," he added.

Talking about past captains Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke, Cummins said: "Michael Clarke made me feel 10-feet tall when I walked out to bowl, even if I didn't feel like I was super confident. Ricky Ponting, just a great people person.

“Steve Smith just led from the front. Painey, great people person ... so great examples to take from all of them."

"We'll be concentrating on what we do really well. We won't be getting caught up in too many grand plans or changing too much of what we do for certain players.

“We've got a few ideas, but I don't think you'll see too different to what we normally do," he added.

England and Australia will lock horns in five-match Ashes, beginning December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Warne bats for MCG

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday (December 7) said that the fifth Ashes Test should be played in Melbourne and it should be a day-night affair.

Warne's comments came as the fifth Ashes Test has been moved out of Perth due to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

"I would really love Hobart or Canberra for the 5th test. But unfortunately, the venue capacity is 11,000. Imagine if it's 1-1, or 2-1 either way & the decider could only hold 11,000. MCG D/N test with 70,80,000 + people surely makes sense. Ask the players. Syd plan B," tweeted Warne.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday had confirmed that the fifth men's Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.