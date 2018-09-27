Asia Cup 2018 Final: Most memorable moments in India vs Bangladesh rivalry

When Binny routed Bangladesh

It was a hastily cobbled together bilateral series between India, led by Suresh Raina in the absence of frontline stars, and Bangladesh and hardly no one noticed as it held in the shadows of the FIFA World Cup 2014. Debutant pacer Taskin Ahmed claimed five for 28 as India were bowled out for a lowly 105 in 25.3 overs in a match reduced to 41-overs-a-side. But India replied through Stuart Binny (6/4) and Mohit Sharma (4/22) and bowled out Bangladesh for 58 in 17.4 overs to celebrate a 47-run win.

2011 WC: Sehwag, Kohli India cruise

It was the World Cup opener in Dhaka and Virender Sehwag made a brutal hundred (175, 140b, 14x4, 5x6) while Virat Kohli an even hundred (100 n.o., 83b, 8x4, 2x6) as India rattled up a massive 370/4. With Munaf Patel taking four wickets, India restricted Bangladesh to 283 for 9 in 50 overs. Talk about settling scores and how!

A Tendulkar 100 and India defeat

When he arrived the at the Asia Cup 2012, Sachin Tendulkar was on a prolonged search for the Century of Centuries. In fact, he had to wait 33 innings spanned over a year and half to progress from 99 to 100. In this innings, he marched to 80 off 102 deliveries but consumed 36 balls for the next 20 runs (114, 147b, 12x4, 1x6). India had a wonderful platform at 173 for 1 at the end of the 36th over, yet they did not progress beyond 289.

Bangladesh had more hunger for success than India on that day. Their path to victory was not smooth but for once their batsmen discovered collective rhythm - Tamim Iqbal (70), Jahurul Islam (53), Nasir Hossain (54), Shakib al Hasan (49) and Mushfiqur Rahim (46) came up with crucial knocks as Bangladesh went past the target with four balls to spare.

2015 WC: Rohit ton, a no-ball, India win, controversy

Rohit Sharma was batting on 90 when Rubel Hossain dished a waist-heigh full toss. Much to the delight of Bangladesh cricketer and fans, the catch was taken but moments they were stunned to silence as it was called a no-ball. Umpire Ian Gould called it a no-ball after an indication from square leg umpire Aleem Dar. It was a big break for India as Rohit made 137 off 126 balls with 14 fours and 3 sixes. India totalled 302 for six. Umesh Yadav grabbed four wickets as India bowled out Bangladesh for 193 but they later lodged a complaint with ICC against the no-ball decision.

Misplaced sarcasm

India were beaten by Bangladesh in a bilateral series in 2014 and the Bangla newspapers chose to celebrate in a weird way. Needless to say, there were not many takers for it.

2007 WC: Bangladesh oust India

The Rahul Dravid-led India were the favourites to go all the distance in the West Indies. Until they met Bangladesh. Mashrafe Mortaza bagged four wickets as Bangladesh bowled India out for 191. There were some tense moments in the chase but Bangladesh held their nerves to shock India in their World Cup opener. India lost to Sri Lanka in the next match and were knocked out of the tournament.

Fans' ire and arrogance

Bangladesh cricket fans went overboard with their celebrations of reaching the final of Asia Cup 2016 as one of them morphed a picture of pacer Taskin Ahmed holding a chopped head of Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni while sounding a war cry. But Dhoni slayed the Bangladeshi bowlers in the final as he helped India romp home after Dhawan and Kohli's brilliance.