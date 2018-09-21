India Vs Bangladesh, Live Updates: Bhuvneshwar, Bumrah remove openers cheaply; Bangladesh 2 down

Dubai, Sep 21: India would look to up the ante against Bangladesh, who have a penchant for playing the party poopers, in their opening Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup here on Friday (September 21).

Bangladesh were defeated by Afghanistan in their league match, last night and would be hoping to make amends in their game.

For India, the worry will be the team combination as Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the tournament owing to back spasms, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar might be rested after back-to-back games against Hong Kong and Pakistan. The pull-outs of Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur further compounded India's injury woes. Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed may come in place of Bhuvneshwar but it is still not clear as to who would be Pandya's replacement.

Ravindra Jadeja has come in for Axar while Siddharth Kaul has been flown in as reinforcement for Shardul, the BCCI confirmed on Thursday (September 20). Deepak Chahar is being sent as the replacement player for Pandya but it is unlikely that he will be drafted straightaway into the playing XI.

Manish Pandey can add batting depth and looks a possible addition in the middle-order, while Kedar Jadhav's off breaks are more than handy, and he is expected to take care of Pandya's quota of overs. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were amongst the runs in the first two matches while Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik looked solid against Pakistan.

While India's rivalry with Pakistan is historic, the one against Bangladesh has been a bitter one post the controversial 2015 World Cup quarterfinal at Melbourne. However, one can't deny that Bangladesh are now a quality 50 over team, a format they have mastered after a formidable run at home besides reaching the Asia Cup final in 2012.

Here are live updates:

1,0NB, 4,4,W, 1,1! An eventful over from Jadeja in his comeback game. Jaddu bowls a No Ball, the umpire rules the Free hit delivery as a Dead Ball, Shakib then hits back-to-back boundaries. But the bowler comebacks strongly to get the batsman caught by Dhawan at square leg on the next delivery. Jaddu strikes in the first over. Bangladesh - 44/3 in 10 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal has been brought into the attack by Indian captain in the 9th over. The wrist spinner conceded 5 off it and Bangladesh have reached 31/2. They would pin their hopes with their seasoned campaigners Shakib and Mushfiqur. Once again Bangladesh need their two key players to score big. Once again, the openers have gone early. Excellent from Bhuvi and Bumrah. Now for the spinners. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2018 Four! Mushfiqur Rahim edges Jasprit Bumrah and the ball goes wide off Dhoni towards leg boundary. The wicketkeeper dived towards his left couldn't get to the ball. Bangladesh: 26/2 after 8 overs. Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah strikes and Nazmul Hossain is caught at first slip by Shikhar Dhawan for 7. Bangladesh have lost both their openers cheaply. Wicket! Liton Das (7) is caught by Kedar Jadhav in the deep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar draws the first blood for India. Bangladesh - 16/1 after 5 overs. Strong start for India. Jasprit Bumrah concedes just 1 run from his first over. Bangladesh 5/0 after 2 overs. Harsha Bhogle happy with Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion in India Playing XI. No surprise that India are playing Jadeja. As much with conditions in mind as the fact that he is the only bowler capable of batting at 7. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 21, 2018 Liton Das and Nazmul Hossain are out into the middle to start Bangladesh's innings against India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with the new ball for India. Bangladesh (Playing XI): Liton Das(w), Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman. Ravindra Jadeja makes his comeback in ODI squad. India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal. India skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and invited Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza to bat first. India have been hit by injury as Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have taken the flight back home. But the reinforcements in the form of Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, and Siddharth Kaul have arrived.