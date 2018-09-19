Asia Cup 2018, India Vs Pakistan, Live Updates: Arch-rivals all set for epic clash in Dubai

Dubai, Sep 19: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be up against each other in their second Asia Cup 2018 on Wednesday (September 19) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After a thumping victory against Hong Kong by eight wickets, Pakistan are set to cross swords with their arch-rivals India at the same venue. India too started their campaign with a win over Hong Kong last night but the Men In Blue survived a scare against the associate nation. India won the match by a margin of 26 runs.

The Men In Blue would aim for an improved show against Pakistan and would look to make ammends in the high-octane game.

The India-Pakistan clash is considered to be the most intensified among all the group matches. The power-packed Indian batting lineup has been touted to be weakened due to Virat Kohli's absence and many of the players from the opposition have talked about taking advantage of his absence from the playing eleven.

Both India and Pakistan have won five matches each in the event ever since its inception back in 1984.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he is concerned at the wicket-less spell of his strike bowler Mohammad Amir, as his side geared up to take on arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup. Left-arm pacer Amir has not been amongst the wickets in recent times and his skipper was asked about it in the pre-match press conference.

Here are live updates from the game:

Pakistan XI: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan India XI: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Two changes for India - Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in for Shardul Thakur and Khaleel Ahmed. Pakistan unchanged from the game against Hong Kong. Pakistan to bat first - Sarfraz Ahmed wins the toss and opts to bat first. "We would have batted first too," says India captain Rohit Sharma. "We'll have a fair idea about chasing now." For those interested in rankings, India's Jasprit Bumrah is the No 1 ODI bowler, while Pakistan's Babar Azam is the world's No 2-ranked batsman. Two in two days - India are playing their second match in 24 hours and it's the big one against Pakistan. Could fatigue play a role? It's Match Day.



🇮🇳 vs🇵🇰 at #AsiaCup2018. Where will you be watching the game from?



Match Facts: MS Dhoni averages 55.9 against Pakistan in ODIs (1,230 runs), of the 27 players to score 1,000+ runs against them only AB de Villiers (59.3) has a better average. ▶ Usman Khan has taken at least one wicket in each of his seven ODIs for Pakistan so far, his average of just 10.6 is the best of any bowler to have taken as many wickets as he has in this format (18+). ▶ In their 8-wicket win against Hong Kong, Babar Azam became the joint second fastest player to reach 2,000 ODI runs (45 innings), only Hashim Amla has achieved this feat in fewer innings (40). ▶ Shoaib Malik (584) requires eight runs to overtake Inzamam-ul-Haq (591) as Pakistan's leading run scorer in the history of the Asia Cup (ODI games only). ▶ Pakistan have scored over 300 in each of their last three ODIs when batting first, the first time they have done this since April 2008. ▶ Pakistan have won their last nine ODIs in the UAE, including series wins over West Indies (3-0) and Sri Lanka (5-0) and an opening round win against Hong Kong in the Asia Cup. ▶ This will be the first time these sides have met in Dubai, 24 of their previous 26 clashes in the UAE have come in Sharjah with the other two coming in Abu Dhabi (the most recent two). ▶ India's win rate of 42% against Pakistan is their second lowest rate against any side in their ODI history (38% v Australia). ▶ The last time these sides met in an ODI was the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval in London, Pakistan winning by 180 runs, the biggest ever win by the side batting first in the history of this head to head. ▶ In 10 previous ODI encounters in the Asia Cup both teams have picked up five wins apiece, the last five such clashes have all been won by the chasing side.