Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asia Cup 2018: Jayasuriya replaces injured Gunathilaka

By PTI
Sri Lankas Shehan Jayasuriya
Sri Lanka's Shehan Jayasuriya

Colombo, September 13: Sri Lanka's opening batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka suffered a back injury and was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 tournament on Thursday (September 13), dealing a major blow to the islanders.

Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 27-year-old will return home from Dubai where he suffered a lower-back injury during practice and added he will be replaced by left-hand batsman Shehan Jayasuriya.

On Monday (September 10), Sri Lanka's Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn from the 16-member squad after he injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match. He was replaced by wicketkeeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella.

The tournament opens on Saturday (September 15) in Dubai.

Sri Lanka's revised squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Friday, September 14, 2018, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2018
    Read in Telugu: ఆసియా కప్: లంకకు మరో దెబ్బ, గాయంతో గుణతిలక ఔట్‌

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue