Asia Cup 2018: Jayasuriya replaces injured Gunathilaka

Asia Cup 2018 Schedule

Sri Lanka Cricket said the 27-year-old will return home from Dubai where he suffered a lower-back injury during practice and added he will be replaced by left-hand batsman Shehan Jayasuriya.

On Monday (September 10), Sri Lanka's Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn from the 16-member squad after he injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match. He was replaced by wicketkeeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella.

Danushka Gunathilaka, who travelled with the team to UAE to take part in the #AsiaCup 2018, will return to the country, as he has sustained a lower back injury.



Shehan Jayasuriya to go as replacement. https://t.co/ZpXZHQXAVk — Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 13, 2018

The tournament opens on Saturday (September 15) in Dubai.

Sri Lanka's revised squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.