Asia Cup 2018: Jayasuriya replaces injured Gunathilaka

Colombo, September 13: Sri Lanka's opening batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka suffered a back injury and was ruled out of the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 tournament on Thursday (September 13), dealing a major blow to the islanders.
Sri Lanka Cricket said the 27-year-old will return home from Dubai where he suffered a lower-back injury during practice and added he will be replaced by left-hand batsman Shehan Jayasuriya.
On Monday (September 10), Sri Lanka's Test captain Dinesh Chandimal was withdrawn from the 16-member squad after he injured a finger during a domestic Twenty20 match. He was replaced by wicketkeeper and batsman Niroshan Dickwella.
Danushka Gunathilaka, who travelled with the team to UAE to take part in the #AsiaCup 2018, will return to the country, as he has sustained a lower back injury.— Sri Lanka Cricket (@OfficialSLC) September 13, 2018
Shehan Jayasuriya to go as replacement. https://t.co/ZpXZHQXAVk
The tournament opens on Saturday (September 15) in Dubai.
Sri Lanka's revised squad: Angelo Mathews (Captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, Shehan Jayasuriya, Thisara Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Dhanajaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Dilruwan Perera, Amila Aponso, Kasun Rajitha, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera and Lasith Malinga.
