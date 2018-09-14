Asia Cup 2018: MS Dhoni, Shoaib Malik share light moments during practice session in Dubai - Watch

India and Pakistan players are tough competitors on the field but they share good rapport off and field and enjoy each other's company. Something similar was witnessed on Friday (September 14) when India and Pakistan players prepared for the upcoming Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai.

A video showed former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik interacting with each other during the practice session.

Watch the video here:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Shoaib Malik meet during practice in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2018. India and Pakistan to play each other on September 19.

Both India and Pakistan are placed in the Group A. Pakistan will face Hong Kong in their opening game on September 16 and India will lock horns with the same opponents like their neighbours on September 17 in their first game.

The arch-rivals will be up against each other a day later which is billed as the highly-anticipated game of the tournament. While there are two assured India-Pakistan matches, one in the group league and other at the Super Four stage, the organisers, broadcasters, and the fans will be hoping for a possible summit showdown on September 28 too.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Afghanistan captains address media in Dubai ahead of Asia Cup 2018.

Squads:

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Dinesh Karthik, Khaleel Ahmed.

Pakistan: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wk), Fakhar Zaman, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammed Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Shoaib Malik, Junaid Khan, Usman Khan, Shaheen Afridi.