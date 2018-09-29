Rohit Sharma feels he's similar to 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni when it comes to calmness

After India lifted the Asia Cup huffing and puffing against a spirited Bangladesh side, Rohit said he's proud of the fact that he has imbibed the ability to remain calm under pressure from his illustrious predecessor.

Stats | Final: As it happened | Who said what

"Whatever I have seen of him (Dhoni) leading the side for all these years, he never panicked, took time while taking decisions. There are those similarities in me too," skipper Rohit told media persons.

The stylish Mumbaikar spoke about qualities in Dhoni that he has tried to inculcate. "I also try to first think and then react. Yes, 50-over cricket gives you time but still you need to take time as well. I have learnt this from seeing him, we have played for so many years under his captaincy. Whenever there is something, he is ready with advice."

Great job by the guys to win that tight game last night. ✌🏾 @BCCI

Seventh Asia Cup title for us 🙌🏽 🏆

Congrats to Bangladesh as well for giving a tough fight. @BCBtigers #AsiaCupFinal #AsiaCup2018Final pic.twitter.com/hTHGSkq1kN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 29, 2018

Dhoni didn't exactly set the Asia Cup on fire with his batting but his smart glovework and strategic interventions were for everyone to see. "We always keep on learning from Dhoni bhai because he has been such a great captain. Whenever there were questions or doubts on the field, he was always there to answer," Rohit added further.

Coach Ravi Shastri also praised Rohit's calm demeanour during their victorious Asia Cup campaign. His record as stand-in captain has been quite impressive and the Mumbai Indians' captain stressed that whenever the opportunity comes along, he would be "ready" for full-time captaincy.

Some people love to use their creativity on the sign boards. Hope this one fits there as well!! 😁💪#Champions#AsiaCup2018 #lionalwaysroars🦁 pic.twitter.com/VWiJidwmaA — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 28, 2018

Under Rohit, India have won two close multi-nation tournaments -- the T20 tri-nation in Sri Lanka and now the Asia Cup 50-over tournament. A three-time IPL winning captain, Rohit was asked if he is ready for a long-term leadership role in future. "Definitely. We have just won so I will surely be ready (for captaincy). Whenever the opportunity comes, I will be ready," a smiling Rohit told reporters after India' Asia Cup triumph.

Rohit and Dhoni are the only captains to have lifted the IPL trophy three-times and have been known for their astute captaincy in the domestic T20 league.

For those who think India has only performed @ home

Since #CT2017 final 'away'

82.61 India (19/4)

69.23 Ire (9/4)

63.64 Eng (7/4)

60.00 SAf (3/2)

60.00 Pak (12/8) excl UAE 50.00 (5/5)

59.09 Afg (13/9)

41.67 Ban (5/7)

35.71 WI (5/9)

33.33 NZ (1/2)

26.67 SL (4/11)

10.00 Aus (1/9) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 29, 2018

There are challenges of a stand-in captain, Rohit admitted, adding that the main objective is to allow players to play freely without thinking about their places in the team.

"It's a challenge for any team when few of your senior players are rested. Obviously, they will make a comeback and few of the guys have to miss out. Every team is doing that and also guys understand that.

"It's up to them whenever they get an opportunity they make it big and make it count but for us -- myself as a captain and our coach, we have to make sure that they have the liberty to go out and play their game without feeling any pressure," said Rohit.

"I understand the dynamics of this team, how we play our cricket and how we want to go forward as a team. I think in this tournament we have ticked all the boxes," Rohit looked satisfied after accomplishing his task.

Rohit made it clear that his philosophy of leadership is to help players shed insecurities while playing for the country. He, in fact, assured the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik that they will be playing all games.

"When we came here, I wanted to give them the assurance that they will be playing all games. That's how you make players. If you know after two games you are going to get dropped, it's not easy for any player.

Baba ji Tuhadi ardass sun layi putt🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/lwNiCUBjS3 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 28, 2018

"I wanted to give everybody a fair run and play more games. That's how you understand a player's capabilities. One odd game, you can't judge a player," said Rohit He agreed that No's 4 and 6 are still not settled and the picture would be clearer closer to the World Cup.

"Numbers four and six need to get more games as the World Cup comes closer. Right now is not the time. Come the World Cup, we will get a clearer picture. The next few tournaments, that will be ideal for us to judge as management where they stand as players. Rohit was more happy with the fact that a young team achieved so much.

"It was very young team that we brought here. Not many boys had the experience of playing in these conditions. It was hot. It wasn't easy for the boys to adopt because they had come from England. It was very important to get used to the conditions.

"But I think overall, our preparation for this tournament was good. Seven-eight guys came here early while the other boys from England landed here a day before the tournament," said the skipper. Fitness was an issue in gruelling conditions, admitted Rohit.

"The message was to focus on the fitness because we haven't played in conditions like this before. I think this was a big challenge for us. The conditions here were quite slow and there was help for the slow bowlers. The skipper also praised his spinners for their consistent show.

"Even today, if you see, the way Bangladesh started in the first 10-15 overs and after that the way our spinners brought us back in the game. Our spinners' performance in the last six-eight months has been consistent. It's been a positive sign."

(With inputs from PTI)