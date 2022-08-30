Asia Cup 2022: Mujeeb, Rashid, Zadrans shine as Afghanistan seal Super 4 spot after win over Bangladesh

After Afghanistan spin duo Mujeeb (3 for 16 in 4 overs) and Rashid (3 for 22) ran through a reckless batting line-up to restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs, the Zadrans shared an unbeaten 69-run stand to complete the run chase with 9 balls to spare.

Bangladesh led by Shakib Al Hasan stifled Afghanistan in the run chase before Najibullah's belligerent 43 not out off 17 balls, comprising 6 sixes as Ibrahim Zadran 42 off 41 balls played an important role as their second win in as many games made them the first team to qualify for the Super 4s.

Like Bangladesh, Afghanistan too found it hard to push the scoring rate. Skipper Shakib opened the bowling for Bangladesh and returned with impressive figures of 1 for 13 in four overs. The other bowlers too were accurate with Afghanistan batters not able to put them away.

After the fall of openers Hazratullah Zazai (23) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11), Afghanistan found themselves needing 80 off the last 10 overs.

With the batters struggling to find the big hits, it seemed the game would go down to the wire. However, a barrage of sixes from Najibullah quickly change the course of the game. It was only fitting that the left-hander finished the game with a six.

Earlier, opting to bat Mossadek Hossain (48 not out off 31 balls) was the sole Bangladesh batter who played smartly to take his team to a competitive total after the Afghanistan spinner ran riot of the top six.

While, tt was the pacers who rocked Sri Lanka in Afghanistan's first match in the Asia Cup 2022, the spinners, the team's traditional strength, got their act together as Mujeeb and Rashid shared three wickets each.

The spinners had a clear plan to target the stumps and Bangladesh batters chose to play cross-batted strokes against them, leading to their downfall.

Mujeeb removed the top three by striking thrice in the powerplay. He used the slider effectively to get through left-handed Mohammad Naim's (6) stumps before Anamul Haque (5) went for the slog sweep and got trapped in front of the stumps.

Mujeeb's third scalp was the big one as it was the wicktet of opposition skipper Shakib (11) who played a poor shot to see his stumps dislodged.

Later, number one spinner Rashid then joined the party by removing the seasoned Mushfiqur Rahim (1) with a googly. He got rid of left-handed Afif Hussain (12 off 15 balls) with a leg-break, leaving Bangladesh in dire straits at 53 for five.

The quick pace both the spinners bowl at did not give the batters time to free their arms. The experienced Mahmudullah (25) and Hossain tried to stabilise the innings but the damage was already done. Medium pacer Azamatullah Omarzai was brought into the attack in the 20th over in which he did well to concede just seven runs.

