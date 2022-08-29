Asia Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli gifts Haris Rauf signed jersey

As expected, India's Asia Cup contest against Pakistan was another blockbuster clash. Rohit Sharma-led India avenged their last year's T20 World Cup loss against Babar Azam-led Pakistan as they handed their arch-rivals a thrilling five-wicket loss.

While the match itself was one of the most-watched sporting events once again, the exchange between the players on the sidelines have once again touched everyone's hearts.

Following their thrilling win over Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli gifted his signed jersey to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

The BCCI posted the heartwarming video of Kohli gifting his jersey to Rauf on Monday. After Kohli signed and gifted Rauf the jersey, the took players were seen shaking hands.

Meanwhile, coming to the game, it was a special match for Kohli for a lot of reasons. The former Indian skipper, who was making a comeback after a break, got off to a nervy start, before finding his rhythm to score 35 off 34.

Kohli, who has been enduring a prolonged lean patch, was playing in his 100th T20 International. Furthermore, Kohli is now the only Indian cricketer to play hundred games across all formats.

Meanwhile, player-of-the match Hardik Pandya stole the show as he guided India to a thrilling win. After a solid show with the ball, where he picked up three wickets, Pandya played an unbeaten knock with the bat. Finishing the game in style with a maximum, Pandya proved once again why he's the x-factor of the Indian line-up.

All-in-all the India-Pakistan contest was both entertaining on and off the field. Ahead of the match, the players were seen exchanging pleasantries during the training sessions. Furthermore, the Indian players also checked in on the injured Shaheen Shah Afridi who is missing the tournament due to injury.