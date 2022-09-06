Asia Cup 2022: India v Sri Lanka Highlights, Post-match presentation, Awards: SL clinch thrilling win over IND

In another thrilling encounter of the Asia Cup, which went down to the wire, Sri Lanka held onto their nerves to eke out a six wicket win over defending champions India.

The win propels Sri Lanka to the top of the table, having won both their Super 4 matches so far. Sri Lanka, who started the tournament with a loss to Afghanistan, have turned their tournament around and how. On the other end, India, who won both their group matches, have now lost both their Super 4 matches. Now India's fate will depend on the result of other matches.

After being invited to bat, India lost opener KL Rahul (6) early as Maheesh Theekshana handed Sri Lanka a strong start. That brought Virat Kohli to the crease in only the second over, with India one wicket down for 11 in 1.5 overs.

But Kohli, who had struck two half-centuries in the ongoing Asia Cup, failed to find his way against Lanka as he fell for a duck after facing five deliveries. Madushanka handed Lanka the big wicket of Kohli as he knocked back both the off stump and middle stump to reduce India to 12/2 in 2.4 overs. Losing two wickets within the first three overs, brought Suryakumar Yadav into the crease early.

After losing two quick wickets, Rohit led from the front as he rebuild India's innings along with Suryakumar Yadav. In the powerplay, though Lanka dominated, Rohit added the crucial runs as India reached 44/2 in the first six overs.

Rohit played a captain's knock as India shifted gears following the early wickets. Rohit hammered a 41-ball 72 run knock as he added 97 off 58 for the third-wicket partnership, along with Suryakumar Yadav. Chamika Karunaratne handed Lanka the breakthrough as Rohit found Nissanka at deep point. The skipper's solid knock was studded with five boundaries and four sixes. Following the skipper's dismissal in the 13th over, Hardik Pandya came up the order, ahead of Rishabh Pant.

Following Rohit's dismissal, India lost another quick wicket as Suryakumar Yadav fell for 34 off 29 as the Lankan skipper put the brakes on India. Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant looked to once again put India on track, but the Lankan bowler's ripped through the line-up. While Pandya (17) and Pant (17) added 30 off 29 for the fifth wicket, Ashwin (15 off 7) added some crucial runs in the end to take India to a modest 173/8.

For Lanka, Dilshan Madushanka turned in excellent figures of 3/24 including the prized scalp of Virat Kohli. Chamika Karunaratne (2/27) and Dasun Shanaka (2/26) were the other wickettakers for Lanka as they held the batting-heavy India to 173.

In reply, Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis handed Sri Lanka a flying start, bringing up 50 off 5.2 deliveries. The openers handed Sri Lanka a superb powerplay as they scored 57 runs off the first six overs. Nissanka-Mendis stitched together Sri Lanka's highest opening stand against India in T20 cricket.

Lanka cruised towards the target with the openers adding 97 off 67 deliveries for the opening partnership. Chahal came back into the attack, to hand India the much-needed breakthrough. After removing Nissanka (52 off 37) on the first ball of the over, Chahal removed Asalanka for a duck to lift India's hopes. Ashwin delivered as he removed the left-handed Danushka Gunathilaka who departed for just 1 off 7.

In the middle of their innings Sri Lanka lost their way, losing four wickets for 18 runs. Chahal once again delivered as he removed Mendis after a solid 57 off 37 as India regained control of the match. But Rajapaksa and the skipper kept Sri Lanka on course with an unbeaten fifth wicket stand of 64 off 34. Needing seven off the final over, Arshdeep bowled a superb over to take it down to the wire.

Needing 2 off 2, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Arshdeep, both missed runout chances as a direct hit would have taken the game into the final delivery. But it wasn't India's day as Sri Lanka handed them a defeat with another thrilling finish.

Here mykhel brings you the post-match comments, man of the match, full list of awards from the presentation ceremony of the India vs Sri Lanka match:

Catch of the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (IND) - For taking Charith Asalanka's catch

Player of the Match: Dasun Shanaka (2/26 and 33n.o off 18)

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Winning Captain & Player of the Match: The environment has set this tone. The confidence in the dressing room is great. I think batting won us the game. Bowlers bowled well in patches. Credit to Dilshan and Theekshana, they led the attack to hold them to 173. The batters got off to a strong start. We had a good discussion after the first game. We were down but we knew what we could do. Pathum and Kusal set the tone brilliantly and Rajapaksa and I chased it down. It's due to the team combination I haven't been bowling my quota. I need to do what the team needs.

Rohit Sharma (IND), Losing Captain: We just ended up on the wrong side. It's as simple as that. I thought the kind of runs we got in the first half of our innings we could have capitalised a little more. We finished 10-15 runs short. Second half wasn't good for us. The guys out in the middle need to learn what they need to do and what kind of shot-making can happen. These things can happen. The team was on a good run for a long time, but these losses will teach us what we get wrong as a team. It was a good effort with the ball, considering the start they got. The spinners came out and got wickets in the middle. (Three seamers) We thought about it, with the bigger boundary you can use the spin well. Their right-handers batted for longer periods of time. I was thinking of bringing Hooda but it did not work out the way we thought. We've been monitoring. Avesh has not pulled up that well. When you're going to the World Cup you need to know what you're dealing with and you need the answers. This is the only two games we've lost back-to-back, since last World Cup - we haven't lost too many games. This bowling combination I wanted to try. When you play a game like this you get a lot of answers. Credit to Arshdeep to come in and bowl like that in the death.

Kusal Mendis: Very happy. Me and Pathum batted really well in the first ten overs. In Sri Lanka I've practiced a lot and coaches told me to play a normal game. Take a single and hit the loose ball for a four or a six. Me and Pathum aren't powerhitters so we tried to find the gap and take the boundary. Sometimes I hit a big shot. We have powerhitters in the middle.