Asia Cup 2022: KL Rahul to undergo fitness test before boarding the flight to UAE, says report

The 30-year-old right-handed batter was in contention to lead the Indian Cricket Team in three ODIs against Zimbabwe but he wasn't named in the squad for the tour Down Under due to a hamstring issue. For the first time since IPL 2022, the right-handed batsman will make his comeback to on-field action. He was also supposed to be picked for the limited-overs series against the West Indies but missed the flight due to health issues.

However, Rahul's travel to the UAE also depends on his fitness and he will have to prove his fitness before boarding the plane to UAE. As per an Insidesport report, Rahul will be undergoing a fitness test at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Should he clear the test, he will open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the tournament.

The cricketer was last seen in action during the IPL 2022 when he played for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and was the leading run-scorer for his franchise. He was supposed to lead the team in 5-T20Is against South Africa in June at home but missed the series due to a groin injury. He went for surgery in Germany and has been on a road to recovery.

India's squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, and Deepak Chahar.