Asia Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma touches another batting milestone in T20Is

The star India cricketer - who has been a force to reckon with in the white-ball format - achieved yet another landmark in his T20I career and became the leading run-scorer in the T20Is, across men's and women's formats.

The right-handed batter from Mumbai scored a quickfire 28 off 16 deliveries before getting dismissed. His impactful knock helped him now complete 3548 T20I runs in 135 matches and surpassed legendary woman cricketer from New Zealand, Suzie Bates. Bates - who had amassed 3520 runs in the T20Is - topped the list before Rohit overtook her soon after he completed 12 runs against Pakistan.

Rohit - who became the first male cricketer to complete 3500 runs in the match against Hong Kong - hasn't scored big knocks in the tournament so far but the Mumbaikar played an impactful knock in the match in round two of the tournament against arch-rivals.

Rohit cleared his intent pretty early as he attacked in-form Naseem Shah and hit a maximum on the final ball of the very first over. Rohit hit two sixes and three boundaries in his innings before getting dismissed by Haris Rauf inside the powerplay. By the time Rohit departed, he had already given his team an explosive start as they reached 54-1 in 5.1 overs.

He had shared the fourteenth fifty-plus stand with KL Rahul in the T20Is and created yet another world record. It was also the first instance when India scored 50-plus runs inside the powerplay in T20Is.

Most runs in T20Is (Men's):

Rohit Sharma - 3548 Runs

Martin Guptill - 3497 Runs

Virat Kohli - 3462 Runs

Paul Stirling - 3011 Runs

Aaron Finch - 2855 Runs