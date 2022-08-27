Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Highlights, Post-match Presentation: Farooqi stars as AFG thrash SL

The opener of the multi-nation tournament saw the Mohammad Nabi-led side first dazzle with the ball and then put up a commanding show with the bat, to completely outplay the favourites of the match. Dasun Shanuka-led Sri Lanka found themselves on the backfoot right from the toss.

After electing to bat, the Afghanistan bowlers, led by Fazalhaq Farooqi's three-wicket haul, restricted Sri Lanka to just 105. With the bowlers doing their job perfectly, the batsmen finished it off with 59 balls to spare. Afghanistan ticked all the boxes as they were without doubt the better team on the field on Saturday.

Hazratullah Zazai (32 off 19) and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (40 off 18) put up a sizzling opening stand of 83 off 37 to take the game away from Sri Lanka. The Lankans, who failed in all departments, including sloppy fielding, struggled to stop the opening pair as they hammered the ball around the park.

Needing just 23 to win from 83 deliveries, Afghanistan lost opener Rahmanullah as Hasaranga handed Lanka the first wicket. But the damage was done already. Though a run out saw Afghanistan lose Theekshana, Nabi's men needed just three from more than half the innings left. Zazai finished off the match with an unbeaten 37 off 28, as Afghans began the tournament on a strong note.

Earlier, Afghanistan bowlers put on a scintillating show as they bowled out Sri Lanka for just 105. Fazalhaq Farooqi handed Afghanistan the perfect start as he pocketed back-to-back wickets in the very first over to reduce Lanka to 3/2. Naveen-ul-Haq struck in the very next over as Lanka lost their top three in the first two overs.

Struggling at 5/3 after three overs, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunathilaka rebuild Lanka's innings with a solid fourth wicket stand. After the strong start, Afghans looked to be losing their way as Gunathilaka was dropped. The pair attempted to turn the game around with a fourth-wicket stand of 44 off 32. But in the eighth over Mujeeb ur Rahman handed Afghanistan the important wicket of Gunathilaka (17 off 17), to put the breaks on Lanka.

Rajapaksa kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets continued to tumble. Skipper Shanaka began the tournament with a duck as Lanka struggled to build partnerships. Back-to-back runouts in the middle, which saw Rajapaksa lose his wicket saw Lanka staring at a double-digit score. But Chamika Katunaratne's 38-ball 31, saw Lanka cross the 100-run mark, before Farooqi came back to finish off the job.

While Farooqi turned in figues of 3/11 in 3.4 overs, Mujeeb and skipper Nabi picked up two each and Naveen accounted for one. Though going wicketless, Rashid Khan's super 0/12 along with economical spells from Nabi and Farooqi saw Afghanistan bowl out Sri Lanka for a lowly total in 19.4 overs.

In their next group stage match, Nabi-led Afghanistan will take on Bangladesh at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday (Aug 30). Meanwhile Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka will look to put this dismal win aside when they take on Shakib-al-Hasan-led Bangladesh on Thursday (Sept. 1).

Here, mykhel brings you the post-match presentation quotes and awards of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup match:

Player of the Match: Fazalhaq Farooqi

Catch of the Match: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Dasun Shanaka (SL), Losing Captain: (Toss) There are two ways of thinking. As a batsmen we should bat on any kind of wicket we get. It would have been easier (bowl first). The debutants could have bowled better had we bowled first. There was a little bit of grass and the wicket wasn't well for the spinners at all. I think this one bad match is now over. See in T20 cricket these things happen. We need to jump out from this game, win the next one and qualify.

Mohammad Nabi (AFG), Winning Captain: (Better game than this?) The boys played really well, especially Farooqi bowled really well. It all worked out really well. (Openers) They played really well and gave the team confidence. The morale of the team is high and hopefully we will do really well in the next match as well.

Fazalhaq Farooqi: It is a big win for us. My plan was simple - to give my team the breakthrough. (Delay between spells) With the new ball I am trying to bowl quick deliveries and in the death overs.