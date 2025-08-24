Asia Cup 2025: Who will sponsor India as Dream11 backs out as Shirt Sponsor?

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan announce Squad as Rashid Khan appointed as Captain - Check Full Players, Standbys By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 8:51 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has announced the squad for the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, which will be held from September 9 to 28 in the UAE.

The team, led by Rashid Khan, includes key players like Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Mohammad Nabi, who were part of last year's T20 World Cup squad.

Before the Asia Cup, Afghanistan will play in a T20I Tri-Nation Series against UAE and Pakistan starting this Friday in Sharjah, featuring most of the 22-member preliminary squad.

The ACB shared a video on X showing Afghan locations with banners of the team, reflecting the sport's growing popularity and national pride. This preparation is part of their strategy for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

KKR's Rahmanullah Gurbaz is likely to be Rashid Khan's deputy for Asia Cup. In the pace department, Naveen Ul Haq is back as he plays only the T20 format. CSK's Noor Ahmad is included in the squad, whereas talented mystery spin duo Allah Ghazanfar and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are also in the side.

Afghanistan are placed in Group B of the competition along with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. They will commence their campaign against Hong Kong on September 9.

Afghanistan Squad for Asia Cup 2025

Rashid Khan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Okazaki, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Allah Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fariq Ahmad Malik, Naveen Ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Reserves: Wafiullah Tarakhal, Nangyal Kharote, Abdullah Ahmadzai