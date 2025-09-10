English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Sporting Buzz

Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong by 94 Runs in Tournament Opener; Azmatullah Omarzai, Sediqullah Atal Star

By MyKhel Staff

Abu Dhabi, Sep 9: Afghanistan kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign in dominant fashion, defeating Hong Kong by 94 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday (September 9).

Half-centuries from Sediqullah Atal (73*) and Azmatullah Omarzai (53 off 21)powered Afghanistan to 188/6 before their bowlers dismantled Hong Kong's chase, restricting them to 94/9 in 20 overs. Asia Cup 2025 Special Page | Points Table | Stats

Asia Cup 2025 Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong by 94 Runs in Tournament Opener

Opting to bat first, Afghanistan recovered from a shaky middle phase with a late onslaught. Atal anchored the innings with patience and grit, notching his third T20I fifty.

Omarzai provided fireworks in the death overs, hammering Ayush Shukla for three sixes and a four in a single over. Veteran Mohammad Nabi (33 off 26)also contributed with a crucial partnership before falling to Kinchit Shah. Hong Kong's fielding lapses compounded their woes as both Atal and Omarzai were dropped at key moments.

In reply, Hong Kong never found momentum. Only Babar Hayat (39 off 43)showed resistance, but wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. Afghanistan's bowling unit rotated effectively with Fazalhaq Farooqi (2/16)and Gulbadin Naib (2/8)striking early, while spinners Rashid Khan (1/24) and Noor Ahmad (1/16) applied relentless pressure.

Captain Rashid praised his side's balance after the win, while Omarzai, who was adjudged Player of the Match, credited belief from his captain and coach for his explosive innings.

Asia Cup 2025 Afghanistan Thrash Hong Kong by 94 Runs

"Was a great game. Good to put total on the board. Wickets early on is the key for us. We had the same issue in the last series. That's one area we need to improve. Batting in the death overs was a great effort. Specially, Omarzai. We have good spinners. It puts pressure on the opposition. When you put runs on the board, batters will take risks and we have a chance to pick wickets. We will try to have a good record while chasing as well," Rashid said during the post-match presentation.

For Hong Kong, skipper Yasim Murtaza admitted that Afghanistan's total exceeded their expectations and called it a "dream come true" moment for his team to feature in the Asia Cup.

While the result was one-sided, Hong Kong will take positives from Hayat's knock and the performance of their spinners as they regroup for their next challenge. Afghanistan, meanwhile, stamped their authority early in the tournament with an emphatic win.

Story first published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 0:38 [IST]
