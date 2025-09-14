Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table: Updated Standings after India beat Pakistan - PAK, IND, UAE, OMN on September 14

Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Qualification Scenario: How can PAK reach next stage after defeat against India?

The Asia Cup 2025 is being held in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, 2025, featuring the Twenty20 International (T20I) format.

The tournament has eight teams divided into two groups. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, with the two best teams from that stage contesting the final on September 28.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Teams

India, Pakistan, United Arab Emirates (host), Oman

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Schedule

Sep 10: India vs United Arab Emirates - India won by 9 wkts

Sep 12: Pakistan vs Oman - Pakistan won by 93 runs

Sep 14: India vs Pakistan - India won by 7 wickets

Sep 15: United Arab Emirates vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (5:30 PM)

Sep 17: Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai (8:00 PM)

Sep 19: India vs Oman at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi (8:00 PM)

**All Times in IST

India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, aims for a record ninth Asia Cup title. The marquee match in Group A is the India vs Pakistan clash on September 14, a highlight of the tournament. Matches are spread across Dubai and Abu Dhabi venues in the UAE. This group stage sets the stage for the Super Four stage, where the top two teams from Group A and Group B compete to reach the final.

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Points Table

Team PL W L NR NRR PTS 1. India 2 2 0 0 +4.793 4 2. Pakistan 2 1 1 0 +1.380 2 3. Oman 1 0 1 0 -4.650 0 4. UAE 1 0 1 0 -10.483 0

Glossary: PL - Played, W - Win, L - Loss, NR - No Result, NRR - Net Run Rate, PTS - Points

** Points Table updated on September 14 after India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Group A Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla, Sufyan Yousuf, Ashish Odedera, Aamir Kaleem, Mohammed Nadeem, Sufyan Mehmood, Aryan Bisht, Karan Sonavale, Zikriya Islam, Hassnain Ali Shah, Faisal Shah, Muhammed Imran, Nadeem Khan, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim.

United Arab Emirates: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D'Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra, Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh, Saghir Khan.