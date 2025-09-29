Cricket Asia Cup 2025: How much Prize Money have India won after beating Pakistan in Final? By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 0:28 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India have won their 9th Asia Cup title after beating Pakistan in the Final on Sunday. Tilak Varma powered the Indian team in a tricky chase as they won by 5 wickets, thus beating the arch-rivals.

Pakistan's innings in the Asia Cup 2025 final was a classic collapse. After a strong start with Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46) powering them to 113/1 by the 13th over, they looked set for 190+. But from there, it all went downhill as India's spinners, led by Kuldeep Yadav (4/30), ripped through the middle order. Pakistan lost nine wickets for just 33 runs, as they were bundled out for 146 runs.

India had a disappointing start of their own. Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill departed cheaply as India were reeling at 20 for 3 at one stage. Tilak Varma and Sanju Samson stitched a crucial partnership and the former went on to score a magnificent fifty. Tilak stayed unbeaten and scored 69 runs off just 53 deliveries. Rinku Singh hit the winning runs playing the first ball of the tournament, as India won the tournament with 2 balls to spare.

How much Prize Money have India won in Asia Cup 2025?

The Indian team has won a total of USD 90,000 in the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar Yadav and company won all of their group stage and super four matches, which had a prize money for the winning team of USD 15,000 in every match. As the winning team, the Indian team has received a prize money of USD 300,000, which means a cumulative prize money of USD 390,000 in the Asia Cup 2025, equivalent to Rs 34.6 crore in Indian currency.

How much Prize Money have Pakistan won in Asia Cup 2025?

Pakistan have won a total of USD 210,000 in the Asia Cup 2025, which is equivalent 59.32 crore in Pakistani currency.

India Results in Asia Cup 2025

Group Stages

vs UAE - Won by 9 Wickets

vs Pakistan - Won by 7 wickets

vs Oman - Won by 21 Runs

Super Four

vs Pakistan - Won by 6 wickets

vs Bangladesh - Won by 41 runs

vs Sri Lanka - Won in Super Over

Final

vs Pakistan - Won by 5 wickets