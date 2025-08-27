English Edition
Asia Cup 2025: India may fly out to UAE on September 4 from Mumbai

By

The Indian team will fly out to Dubai on September 4 from Mumbai for the upcoming Asia Cup, which is set to commence from September 9.

MyKhel understands the Indian players will assemble in Mumbai on September 3, and then board the flight the next day for UAE.

Asia Cup 2025 India may fly out to UAE on September 4 from Mumbai

Gautam Gambhir and his team management, along with the players, are set to fly out for the Asia Cup together, as the Indian team eye to continue their dominance in the continental competition. India will play their first match against the hosts UAE, on September 10, while the much-anticipated match against Pakistan is on September 14. The final group stage match for Suryakumar Yadav and company is on September 19 against Oman.

India will have a camp in the UAE for the next few days before their first match in the tournament. The Indian team had a victorious Champions Trophy campaign on UAE soil earlier this year, which will be a big boost for them. Although the format is set to change, the Indian team will be confident to secure a result.

The BCCI has named a strong side for the Asia Cup, and some of the selected players are already part of the Duleep Trophy squad. Shubman Gill is set to lead North Zone in the Duleep quarterfinals, which will be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

Apart from that, Tilak Varma has been named as the captain of South Zone, but the southpaw is expected to leave for Asia Cup. Kerala's Mohammed Azharuddeen may be named captain ahead of their semifinal match, which starts from September 4.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 20:23 [IST]
