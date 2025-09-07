Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah to Sanju Samson - Six India players who will play Crucial part in UAE By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 14:40 [IST]

The Asia Cup 2025 cricket tournament is the 17th edition, set to take place from September 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Featuring eight teams-the largest number in its history-it includes India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Oman, and hosts UAE.

India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav with Shubman Gill as vice-captain, are the defending champions aiming for their ninth title. The tournament is played in the T20 International format and organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Teams are split into two groups, with the top two from each progressing to the Super 4 stage, and the best two meeting in the final.

India's group includes Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, with the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash scheduled for September 14. The Indian team will be hoping for a decent outing in the T20 competition, as they look to win their 2nd edition of the Asia Cup T20 version.

Asia Cup 2025: Six Players who can Star for India

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is coming into the Asia Cup with a rich form behind him, which he showcased in the Kerala Cricket League. The India star has been ominous as an opener and an opportunity at the top can be transforming for the team. Samson, with his immense hitting ability and prowess, can be India's star batter in the tournament. He has also been excellent in recent T20Is for India, as he scored three centuries in the last ten T20I matches in national colours.

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, India's captain, has a multifaceted role in the Asia Cup. Batting at no. 4, Surya will be hoping to make a mark with the bat, while his leadership skills will be extremely crucial. This is Surya's first assignment as India captain in a multinational tournament, and the India captain's form may dictate the dynamics of the team as well.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya, coming back to the national fold, will have a crucial role. The star player has been excellent with the bat and ball, and is expected to play a key part in India's fortunes. Pandya has an excellent record in Asia Cup T20 over the years, and is the only India player to play all three editions of the T20 version of this continental tournament. With his batting and pace bowling, Pandya is definitely a player to keep an eye on.

Shubman Gill

The newly appointed vice-captain of the Indian team is expected to play a huge role as well. Shubman had an outstanding outing in England, but his T20 credentials are to be tested in this Asia Cup. Gill's role as an opener will be important as he would be key in orchestrating the pace of Indian batting. Known for his class as a batter, the Punjab-born can be a prolific scorer in the Asia Cup for India.

Varun Chakravarthy

In the T20I format, Varun Chakravarthy has taken giant strides in recent times. The India spinner played superbly against Bangladesh and South Africa last year, and coupled that up with an excellent outing in the Champions Trophy. Varun, with his mystery spin, was effective in UAE pitches, and the Tamil Nadu player will be aiming to replicate the same.

Jasprit Bumrah

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, is back in the squad. Despite workload management questions, Bumrah was selected for the Asia Cup, and his form will be paramount for the Indian team. Bumrah was magnificent in the T20 World Cup last year, and is tipped to make a similar impact in the Asia Cup as well. There have been questions on his availability for all the matches, but the India star is likely to play in all of them.