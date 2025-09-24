Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Mustafizur Rahman becomes 4th Bowler to 150 T20I wickets, surpasses Shakib Al Hasan By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 23:01 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Mustafizur Rahman has entered an elite club of T20I greats, becoming only the fourth bowler in history to claim 150 wickets in the format.

The Bangladeshi left-arm seamer reached the milestone during the Asia Cup Super Fours clash against India in Dubai, where he dismissed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to etch his name alongside some of the finest in the game.

By reaching the 150-mark, Mustafizur now stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (173 wickets), New Zealand's Tim Southee (164), and Ish Sodhi (150). His feat came in his 118th T20I, making him Bangladesh's highest-ever wicket-taker in the format, surpassing long-time teammate and all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's tally of 149.

Bangladesh's new No.1 in T20Is

Rahman's record-breaking moment underlines over a decade of consistency built on deceptive cutters and clever changes of pace. With an average below 21 and an economy rate just over seven, his numbers stand out in high-scoring T20 contests. His record also includes two five-wicket hauls and three four-wicket hauls, further emphasizing his reputation as a match-winner.

Historic milestones

First Bangladeshi to reach 150 T20I wickets

Only Bangladeshi with a six-wicket haul in T20Is (6/10 vs USA, 2024)

Fourth overall bowler in T20I history to achieve 150 wickets

Bangladesh's Top T20I Wicket-Takers

Mustafizur Rahman - 150

Shakib Al Hasan - 149

Taskin Ahmed - 99

Mahedi Hasan - 61

Shoriful Islam - 58